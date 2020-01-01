Heysea's Asteria 126 wins the International Yacht & Aviation Award

by Clark Leng 19 Sep 08:44 PDT

On the 4th of September, The International Yacht & Aviation Awards took place in the Grand Hotel Quisisana, Capri, Italy. One of the most recognizable awards in the yacht industry, top designers were invited to judge products from yachts to aircraft.

The 25-40 Metre Motor Yacht winner this year is Heysea's Asteria 126. Heysea is the only winner from Asia, which earned its fame through its stable quality and fashionably designed superyachts.

Heysea's in-house R&D department is the foundation of the brand alongside with its experienced management team and precisely operating productions, which has provided the market with numerous successful superyachts. This time, its product has been recognized by the top designers in the world.

The victory is no surprise to Heysea, the yard was awarded as the "Best Asia-Pacific Superyacht Builder", which embodied its ability of production in terms of quality and efficiency. Now, another international prize added to the title, the name of Heysea will surely weigh heavier in the market. The story does not seem to end here, and the global prize may just be a start for Heysea's journey.