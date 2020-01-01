Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Horizon Yachts launches FD92

by Horizon Yachts 17 Sep 03:36 PDT

A new model has joined Horizon Yachts' rapidly expanding Fast Displacement (FD) Series of high-volume, high-performance motoryachts. Recently launched, the brand new FD92 is the Series' first ever tri-deck design, and features both an interior pilothouse and an open flybridge.

The design was born out of an experienced owner's request for a configuration change to the FD87 layout that would incorporate both a protected interior helm station and the option for al fresco navigation. Horizon's engineers accommodated the request by designing a hullform that accommodated a lightweight carbon fiber flybridge without compromising performance. Perched atop the proven High-Performance Piercing Bow and hull design, the FD92 maintains a wide 23' 3" beam and the voluminous interior that defines the Cor D. Rover-designed FD Series.

Horizon Yachts FD92 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon Yachts FD92 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Maximizing all of the coveted features of the FD Series - such as a spacious interior and expansive windows - the new FD92 features a five-stateroom layout with an on-deck master, crew quarters and a beach club.

The FD92's tri-deck design allows for a helm, L-shaped seating, sunpad and a bar equipped with a fridge and icemaker to be positioned on the uppermost deck, which can be shaded with a bimini top. Another inviting exterior area has been designed for the foredeck, which features a six-person Jacuzzi, curved seating area, sunpads, fridge/icemaker and plenty of storage. This area, too, can be protected with a custom foredeck shade system.

Horizon Yachts FD92 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon Yachts FD92 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Aft of the enclosed skylounge - which houses the helm station, lounge seating and a dayhead - the boat deck features a custom entertainment arrangement with a dinette and fully equipped bar. The tender is comfortably stowed furthest aft while under way and the entire area can be cooled by a custom shade system.

Intended for entertaining, the aft deck has been designed to accommodate formal dining for ten with a wet bar on the starboard side and a large built-in sofa with storage aft. The superstructure design led to a proportionate hull modification giving this yacht a 93' 1" LOA and augmenting the already spacious beach club and hi/lo swim platform and watersports area. Built with a 2,500lb capacity, the platform itself boasts yet another ingenious amenity - a separate section that rises and lowers to facilitate water access and toy launching with ease.

Horizon Yachts FD92 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon Yachts FD92 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Powered by twin Caterpillar C-32 ACERT engines of 1,900hp each, this first FD92 will provide her owners with a smooth ride and island-friendly draft for cruising throughout the Caribbean and Bahamas.

The first FD92 is on schedule to arrive in the U.S. in late October, after which she will be commissioned and delivered to her owners. A full selection of interior and exterior images will be available at that time. A second FD92 is currently in production for delivery to the U.S. in early 2021.

Horizon Yachts FD92 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon Yachts FD92 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The First FD92 Basic Specs:

 L.O.A.  93' 1" (28.36m)
 L.W.L.  80' (24.38m)
 Beam  23' 3" (7.11m)
 Draft  6' 1"(1.85m)
 Displacement (half load)  256,177 lbs (116.2 tons)
 Fuel Capacity  3,480 US gal (13,172ltrs)
 Fresh Water Capacity  550 US gal (2,082ltrs)
 Engines  Twin CAT C32 ACERT 1900hp T3R
 Generators  Twin Onan 40kW (60Hz)

Related Articles

Ideal Isolation
Horizon PC Series owners make friends and memories while self-isolating in the Bahamas Alec and Barbara Hammond are the owners of the Horizon Power Catamaran PC60, Ptolemy. Built in 2015, Ptolemy is the second Horizon PC60 for these repeat Horizon yacht owners, who commissioned the four-stateroom yacht to suit their retirement lifestyle. Posted on 26 Jul Another Horizon PC60 launches
Built for a repeat owner, the latest PC60 is the 20th hull of the successful model Marking a milestone for The Horizon Group's Vision shipyard, the recently launched PC60 is the 20th hull to come from the successful Power Catamaran Series model. Posted on 24 Jul Five Horizon PowerCats in build for U.S. owners
Sales continue at an aggressive pace for Horizon Power Catamarans Horizon continues to see strong sales in its PowerCat models, with three PC60 and two PC52 models currently in build for U.S. clients. Posted on 23 Jul Horizon FD Series
Three FD owners share their stories Horizon Yachts and designer Cor D. Rover have partnered to collaborate on a brand-new design, the FD125 Skyline superyacht. Posted on 9 Jul CC98 in build for repeat Australian owner
New vessel will accommodate a helicopter as well as a submarine This is fourth Horizon vessel for the experienced Australian owner, who requested specific - and somewhat challenging - details drawn from the best aspects of his previous vessels, including accommodations for a helicopter as well as a submarine. Posted on 27 May Another Horizon FD102 hits the water
Christened To-Kalon, Hull Two will be the first FD102 superyacht in the U.S. The latest Horizon FD102 superyacht has launched and will soon be delivered to her American owners. Christened To-Kalon, after the owners' previous vessel, the FD102 is the couple's first build with Horizon. Posted on 8 May Horizon Yachts Virtual Boat Show
Experience the show! You're serious about your next Horizon, and we're all serious about social distancing. In this time of safe social interaction, in-person boat shows may be on hiatus but yachting dreams remain alive and well. Posted on 24 Apr The 2020 Horizon FD Series Order Book
The first FD80 is sold to American clients Get inspired, plan your next Horizon and keep up with the latest FD Series yacht builds with the 2020 FD Series Order Book. Now available online, the Order Book details the impressive number of FD Series yachts already delivered to owners around the world Posted on 28 Mar The game changer has arrived: Introducing the FD75
Changing the paradigm for mid-range owner/operator vessels Unveiled at the 2020 Horizon Open House at the Horizon City Marina in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, January 14-16, 2020, the new Horizon FD75 changes the paradigm for mid-range owner/operator vessels. Posted on 14 Mar Horizon Yachts to display seven yachts at PBIBS
Impressive showcase set for the Palm Beach International Boat Show Situated on Ramp 1, this year's display will include the 2020 E56, the Jonathan Quinn Barnett-designed V68, two models from the acclaimed FD Series - including an FD80 and an FD87 - the brand new PC52 and PC65 power catamarans, and a new RP110. Posted on 4 Mar
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy