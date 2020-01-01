Horizon Yachts launches FD92

by Horizon Yachts 17 Sep 03:36 PDT

A new model has joined Horizon Yachts' rapidly expanding Fast Displacement (FD) Series of high-volume, high-performance motoryachts. Recently launched, the brand new FD92 is the Series' first ever tri-deck design, and features both an interior pilothouse and an open flybridge.

The design was born out of an experienced owner's request for a configuration change to the FD87 layout that would incorporate both a protected interior helm station and the option for al fresco navigation. Horizon's engineers accommodated the request by designing a hullform that accommodated a lightweight carbon fiber flybridge without compromising performance. Perched atop the proven High-Performance Piercing Bow and hull design, the FD92 maintains a wide 23' 3" beam and the voluminous interior that defines the Cor D. Rover-designed FD Series.

Maximizing all of the coveted features of the FD Series - such as a spacious interior and expansive windows - the new FD92 features a five-stateroom layout with an on-deck master, crew quarters and a beach club.

The FD92's tri-deck design allows for a helm, L-shaped seating, sunpad and a bar equipped with a fridge and icemaker to be positioned on the uppermost deck, which can be shaded with a bimini top. Another inviting exterior area has been designed for the foredeck, which features a six-person Jacuzzi, curved seating area, sunpads, fridge/icemaker and plenty of storage. This area, too, can be protected with a custom foredeck shade system.

Aft of the enclosed skylounge - which houses the helm station, lounge seating and a dayhead - the boat deck features a custom entertainment arrangement with a dinette and fully equipped bar. The tender is comfortably stowed furthest aft while under way and the entire area can be cooled by a custom shade system.

Intended for entertaining, the aft deck has been designed to accommodate formal dining for ten with a wet bar on the starboard side and a large built-in sofa with storage aft. The superstructure design led to a proportionate hull modification giving this yacht a 93' 1" LOA and augmenting the already spacious beach club and hi/lo swim platform and watersports area. Built with a 2,500lb capacity, the platform itself boasts yet another ingenious amenity - a separate section that rises and lowers to facilitate water access and toy launching with ease.

Powered by twin Caterpillar C-32 ACERT engines of 1,900hp each, this first FD92 will provide her owners with a smooth ride and island-friendly draft for cruising throughout the Caribbean and Bahamas.

The first FD92 is on schedule to arrive in the U.S. in late October, after which she will be commissioned and delivered to her owners. A full selection of interior and exterior images will be available at that time. A second FD92 is currently in production for delivery to the U.S. in early 2021.

The First FD92 Basic Specs: