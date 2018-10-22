Garmin launches OnDeck remote boat monitoring system

by Rebecca Mansfield 15 Sep 12:10 PDT

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world's leading marine electronics manufacturer¹, today announced its new OnDeck System, a remote monitoring and management solution that gives boaters 24/7 access to critical and timely information about their vessel².

When paired with the ActiveCaptain® app, OnDeck keeps users connected to their vessel by monitoring the boat's battery status, bilge activity, door/hatch sensors, GPS location and more. For extra peace of mind, configurable notifications can even let the user know of changes that may threaten the boat, including if it has moved into or outside of a custom geofenced area. In addition to the GTB 10 OnDeck Hub, the system includes a door sensor, temperature sensor, shore power sensor and relay switch.

"OnDeck is a comprehensive vessel monitoring and management tool designed to deliver important information about your boat directly to your fingertips, so you'll always know that it's safe, secure and ready for your next adventure," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "A practical solution for every type of boat, from center consoles and bass boats to sailboats and trawlers, our customers can feel more confident monitoring and protecting their investment with an OnDeck System onboard."

Track, monitor and control

OnDeck provides 24/7 access to boat data via an always-on connection with 3G/4G coverage (subscription required)².

Users can remotely monitor the vessel's information from wired sensors, including battery voltage, NMEA® 2000 data, activity of bilge or saltwater pumps, shore power, temperature and door/hatch sensors that can be used to detect and notify of boat entry. Alert and notification parameters for these systems can be user-configured and personalised to the owner's preference.

With OnDeck, users will be the first to know if a security sensor has been triggered, or if the boat has been moved. Its internal GPS sensor updates every 15 or 30 minutes, depending on power status, and will send text or email alerts² to users if the boat has been moved into or outside of the custom geofencing area.

Users can remotely view and control up to five switches on the vessel and can ensure certain onboard systems are ready when they step onboard to go out.

Integration with marine electronics through the Garmin Marine Network, engines and NMEA 2000 sensors allow OnDeck to seamlessly integrate into a Garmin marine system. OnDeck can also be used as a standalone system, no multi-function display (MFD) required.

All data received from a boat's OnDeck system is securely recorded and collected through the GTB 10 OnDeck Hub for immediate viewing; the data is also available in the cloud for 30 days.

Up to 48-hour internal back-up battery allows access to OnDeck after the boat battery is depleted or the power is disconnected.

Status notifications and alarms are transmitted via email or SMS messages to any registered individuals².

Monthly Plan: A flexible plan for £19.99/month allows for cancellation at any time.

One Year Contract: Users who sign up for a yearly contract will receive a three-month no-charge promotion period. After the first three months, the user will be charged a monthly fee of £12.99.*

The OnDeck System is compatible with the GPSMAP® 8400/8600, GPSMAP 7400/7600, GPSMAP 10x2/12x2 and the GPSMAP 7x2/9x2/12x2 Plus series. OnDeck is expected to be available this month for £799.99, and a subscription plan is required. Two subscription plan types are available:To learn more about the Garmin OnDeck System, visit garmin.com/marine

1 Based on 2019 reported sales.

2 An active subscription plan is required. Both the OnDeck Hub and user's mobile device must have connectivity to 3G/4G network. See coverage area for OnDeck here.

*Users can cancel any time during the first three months without penalty. Cancellation following the commencement of the contract term will result in the billing of the remainder of the contract.