Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

The new Mangusta GranSport 33 powered by Volvo Penta's latest edition D13 IPS1350

by Volvo Penta 15 Sep 08:14 PDT
Mangusta GranSport 33 © Emilio Bianchi

The new Mangusta GranSport 33 is one of the first large yachts to benefit from the new semi-planing edition of Volvo Penta IPS1350.

For the first time ever, a yacht in the Overmarine Group's Mangusta line is to be powered by Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) package. The Mangusta GranSport 33 offers everything you would expect of a superyacht - including power.

Updated propulsion

Volvo Penta recently expanded its Inboard Performance System (IPS) range to benefit semi-planing yachts. The new edition D13 propulsion system's torque curve has been expertly modified to cope with higher thrust loads at slower speeds - so you can cruise comfortably down to 19 knots.

The Mangusta GranSport is a very fast yacht for its size. Propelled by four Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1350 semi-planning engines the vessel has a maximum speed of 26 knots.

However, speed doesn't compromise comfort. By having four smaller engines, rather than two large ones, Overmarine can use the space savings from the engine room to increase the size of guest staterooms. Volvo Penta IPS also reduces vibration and internal engine noise to make the ride much more comfortable. And that's not all...

Increased comfort, efficiency & range

The key advantages of the Volvo Penta IPS, compared to inboard shaft installations are the increased onboard comfort, increased fuel efficiency, and longer cruising range. As an integrated marine propulsion system, Volvo Penta IPS also delivers an intuitive onboard experience through simple joystick control. The individually steerable IPS drives - controlled by the joystick - make for ultra-responsive handling and pilot-like control when maneuvering and docking. This allows the Mangusta GranSport 33 to navigate in tight spaces, perform tricky maneuvers, and maintain outstanding stability in all sea conditions. Additionally, onboard features are integrated from the helm to the propellers, delivering a seamless experience for the captain.

A sustainable option

With an environmental commitment at its core, Volvo Penta has concentrated on achieving high energy efficiency throughout its product range. With a lower fuel consumption - compared to inboard shaft installations - Volvo Penta IPS helps customers, in a wide variety of applications, reduce their CO2 emissions by up to 30%. The Mangusta GranSport 33 is no exception. This magnificent yacht is fully compliant with the strictest IMO Tier II and EPA Tier 3 emission standards so she can venture into any waters.

"This vessel is truly a work of art - from both a design and engineering perspective," says Nicola Onori, Technical Director, of Overmarine Group "We are proud to be among the first superyachts to benefit from Volvo Penta IPS1350 and the results speak for themselves. This was a very successful partnership that we hope to continue."

Related Articles

Volvo Penta at Virtual Palm Beach Int'l Boat Show
D13-IPS1350 is Volvo Penta's most powerful IPS to date Volvo Penta will feature its latest engines, drive systems and integrated propulsion solutions at the Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show, which opens Thursday, May 14. Posted on 15 May Volvo Penta: Great Place to Work award
Recognition for second year in a row For the second year in a row, Volvo Penta of the Americas has achieved recognition as a Great Place to Work by a national institute that promotes and measures workplace excellence. Posted on 13 Mar Richard Sears lives his dream studying Blue Whales
Collecting data on the shy giants Richard Sears - President of Mingan Island Cetacean Study (MICS) has been studying Blue Whales off of Canada's St Lawrence coast for more than 40 years. But how do you go about collecting data on these shy giants? Posted on 4 Mar Volvo Penta recieves award for its DPI drive
At the Dusseldorf International Boat Show Volvo Penta has won a prestigious innovation award for its DPI driveline at the Dusseldorf International Boat Show. Posted on 21 Jan Volvo Penta's new edition D13 IPS1350
Now powering larger semi-displacement yachts The new edition Volvo Penta D13 propulsion system delivers the benefits of the Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) to semi-displacement large yachts. Posted on 15 Jan Silent and smooth shifting
Gasoline and D3 diesel engines are latest product lines to boost comfort with unique silent shift 2019 is deemed the year of sterndrive silence for Volvo Penta. The company is adding its gasoline and D3 diesel engines to the full lineup of propulsion systems that offer seamless and soundless shifting. Posted on 11 Dec 2019 Volvo Penta's electric driver interface concept
More than 100 customers guide development Volvo Penta is developing a unique electric driver interface within its Glass Cockpit System to aid the shift into electric boating. The interface is designed to make the electric boating experience as easy as possible. Posted on 20 Nov 2019 Volvo Penta's IPS helping LY 650 take to the water
Volvo Penta's Inboard Performance System is helping high-end auto brand Lexus, take to the water Toyota Motor Corporation - in collaboration with Italian yacht design studio, Nuvolari Lenard, and boatmaker, Marquis Yachts - has developed its first luxury 65-foot yacht, the sleek LY 650, which is being launched as a flagship under the Lexus brand. Posted on 31 Oct 2019 Meet the captain of Sherpa XL
Mario De Camillis has been a captain for 20 years now Mario De Camillis - Service Manager and Fleet Captain at Arcadia Yachts - tells us how Volvo Penta and Arcadia Yachts have come together to make the award-winning Sherpa XL the height of precision, efficiency and comfort. Posted on 29 Sep 2019 Volvo Penta celebrate 60 years of innovation
Company reflects on long line of industry firsts since the revolutionary sterndrive launch in 1959 In line with the vision of Easy Boating, Volvo Penta has a rich history of market-leading innovations. This year the company celebrates the 60th anniversary of one of its most iconic products, the Aquamatic sterndrive Posted on 27 Sep 2019
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy