The new Mangusta GranSport 33 powered by Volvo Penta's latest edition D13 IPS1350

Mangusta GranSport 33 © Emilio Bianchi Mangusta GranSport 33 © Emilio Bianchi

by Volvo Penta 15 Sep 08:14 PDT

The new Mangusta GranSport 33 is one of the first large yachts to benefit from the new semi-planing edition of Volvo Penta IPS1350.

For the first time ever, a yacht in the Overmarine Group's Mangusta line is to be powered by Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) package. The Mangusta GranSport 33 offers everything you would expect of a superyacht - including power.

Updated propulsion

Volvo Penta recently expanded its Inboard Performance System (IPS) range to benefit semi-planing yachts. The new edition D13 propulsion system's torque curve has been expertly modified to cope with higher thrust loads at slower speeds - so you can cruise comfortably down to 19 knots.

The Mangusta GranSport is a very fast yacht for its size. Propelled by four Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1350 semi-planning engines the vessel has a maximum speed of 26 knots.

However, speed doesn't compromise comfort. By having four smaller engines, rather than two large ones, Overmarine can use the space savings from the engine room to increase the size of guest staterooms. Volvo Penta IPS also reduces vibration and internal engine noise to make the ride much more comfortable. And that's not all...

Increased comfort, efficiency & range

The key advantages of the Volvo Penta IPS, compared to inboard shaft installations are the increased onboard comfort, increased fuel efficiency, and longer cruising range. As an integrated marine propulsion system, Volvo Penta IPS also delivers an intuitive onboard experience through simple joystick control. The individually steerable IPS drives - controlled by the joystick - make for ultra-responsive handling and pilot-like control when maneuvering and docking. This allows the Mangusta GranSport 33 to navigate in tight spaces, perform tricky maneuvers, and maintain outstanding stability in all sea conditions. Additionally, onboard features are integrated from the helm to the propellers, delivering a seamless experience for the captain.

A sustainable option

With an environmental commitment at its core, Volvo Penta has concentrated on achieving high energy efficiency throughout its product range. With a lower fuel consumption - compared to inboard shaft installations - Volvo Penta IPS helps customers, in a wide variety of applications, reduce their CO2 emissions by up to 30%. The Mangusta GranSport 33 is no exception. This magnificent yacht is fully compliant with the strictest IMO Tier II and EPA Tier 3 emission standards so she can venture into any waters.

"This vessel is truly a work of art - from both a design and engineering perspective," says Nicola Onori, Technical Director, of Overmarine Group "We are proud to be among the first superyachts to benefit from Volvo Penta IPS1350 and the results speak for themselves. This was a very successful partnership that we hope to continue."