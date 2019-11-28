Back Cove 39O decked out

Back Cove 39O © Back Cove Yachts

by Back Cove Yachts 13 Sep 09:46 PDT

Back Cove 39O hull #001 officially has a deck, and she's everything we imagined and more. This is one of the most exciting stages building a prototype model.

After all the drawings, renderings, and wistful imagining, we finally see her elegant lines and airy styling with our own eyes.

Stay tuned for more, including splash, engineering and sea trials, and details on how you can tour a Back Cove 39O in your area.