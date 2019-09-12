Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

80 Sunreef Power on the way to Asia

by Sunreef Yachts 10 Sep 21:47 PDT

Following sea trials in the Baltic, a new 80 Sunreef Power is currently transported to Asia to be delivered to her owner. Equipped with twin 1200HP engines, the luxury catamaran boasts massive living space and stands out with a modern bespoke décor blending symmetry with a soothing, dark color scheme.

80 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The yacht was given a 3-cabin layout including an opulent master suite and two airy guest cabins within the hulls. The crew cabins, galley and pantry are accessed directly from the aft cockpit for more privacy on board.

In the main deck saloon, relaxation areas comprise a large sofa to portside and a cozy reading spot to the bow. Guests can enjoy meals by the dining table to starboard with seating available for twelve. A well-equipped wet bar is found by the entrance to the bow terrace.

80 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts

With 12m of beam the 80 Sunreef Power offers plenty of lounging and dining space in the stern cockpit. Beneath a modular sofa, the yacht's aft garage houses a large jet ski and water toys. The hydraulic swim platform carries the tender and provides for extra lounging space by the sea.

With an open layout, the flybridge offers comfortable seating all around, oversized sunpads and a wet bar with barbecue. For more information about the 80 Sunreef Power, feel free to contact the team.

For more information visit www.sunreef-yachts.com.

80 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Related Articles

80 Sunreef Power Eco
The electric Cat of the future The 80 Sunreef Power Eco is the avant-garde of eco-responsible motoryachts. A fully-customizable luxury catamaran, this craft uses the latest innovations in the industry to achieve outstanding energy efficiency. Posted on 23 May 80 Sunreef Power at Cannes Yachting Festival 2019
A universal multihull yacht for long cruises in ultimate comfort Sunreef Yachts officially unveiled the 80 Sunreef Powerat the Cannes Yachting Festival. Named Aria, the first unit launched is equipped with two 1200HP engines, boasts an elegant custom design and a flybridge with a spa pool. Posted on 12 Sep 2019 Tennis star joins Sunreef Yachts' Family of Owners
Tennis star joins Sunreef Yachts' Family of Owners Rafael Nadal has recently commissioned an 80 Sunreef Power catamaran with Sunreef Yachts. An avid multihull enthusiast, the international tennis superstar has selected the shipyard's latest motor yacht model Posted on 23 Jul 2019 80 Sunreef Power: The power of versatility
A model due for a 2019 Cannes premiere With the construction of the 80 Sunreef Power now well under way, the shipyard lifts the veil of secrecy on a few interior designs elaborated for the first crafts to come. Posted on 20 Mar 2019 Sunreef Yachts ready for the Miami Yacht Show 2019
One of USA's premier marine events at a new Downtown location One of USA's premier marine events – the Miami Yacht Show will take place from February 14th till 18th at a new Downtown location at One Herald Plaza. Posted on 27 Jan 2019 Sunreef Yachts unveils the 120 Sunreef Power
The shipyard's latest superyacht concept Sunreef Yachts proudly unveils the shipyard's latest superyacht concept - the 120 Sunreef Power. A daring, aerodynamic design stretching living spaces to the extreme and opening new possibilities for worldwide cruising in ultimate luxury. Posted on 6 Dec 2018 2018 Best Power Driven Catamaran Award
40 Open Sunreef Power recognized The 40 Open Sunreef Power Diamond Limited Edition has been recognized as Best Power Driven Catamaran at the prestigious World Yachts Trophies gala. Posted on 23 Sep 2018 Sunreef Yachts unveils the 80 Sunreef Power
Universal multihull yacht for long cruises in ultimate comfort She takes luxury and seaworthiness to a new dimension. The 80 Sunreef Power, a dynamic and elegant craft, enters the Sunreef Yachts range redefining the authentic power catamaran design. Posted on 8 May 2018 Sunreef Supreme 68 Gold Seahorse
Sunreef Supreme 68 Power Gold Seahorse stands out with her superyacht living spaces The Sunreef Supreme 68 Power Gold Seahorse stands out with her superyacht living spaces including an immense, custom-designed saloon. The area was given a soothing décor with dominating white and beige tones. Posted on 28 Jan 2018
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy