80 Sunreef Power on the way to Asia

by Sunreef Yachts 10 Sep 21:47 PDT

Following sea trials in the Baltic, a new 80 Sunreef Power is currently transported to Asia to be delivered to her owner. Equipped with twin 1200HP engines, the luxury catamaran boasts massive living space and stands out with a modern bespoke décor blending symmetry with a soothing, dark color scheme.

The yacht was given a 3-cabin layout including an opulent master suite and two airy guest cabins within the hulls. The crew cabins, galley and pantry are accessed directly from the aft cockpit for more privacy on board.

In the main deck saloon, relaxation areas comprise a large sofa to portside and a cozy reading spot to the bow. Guests can enjoy meals by the dining table to starboard with seating available for twelve. A well-equipped wet bar is found by the entrance to the bow terrace.

With 12m of beam the 80 Sunreef Power offers plenty of lounging and dining space in the stern cockpit. Beneath a modular sofa, the yacht's aft garage houses a large jet ski and water toys. The hydraulic swim platform carries the tender and provides for extra lounging space by the sea.

With an open layout, the flybridge offers comfortable seating all around, oversized sunpads and a wet bar with barbecue. For more information about the 80 Sunreef Power, feel free to contact the team.

For more information visit www.sunreef-yachts.com.