Vetus launches Virtual Boat Show

The new VETUS Virtual Boat Show offers visitors easy access to a range of marine systems and equipment © Vetus

by Saltwater Stone 10 Sep 05:05 PDT

The creator of boat systems, Vetus, has launched a virtual boat show to showcase its products and systems. The Vetus Virtual Boat Show allows visitors to 'walk' around the company's virtual stand, browse a range of equipment, and view product information and specifications.

Demonstrating the company's strengthened focus on digital activities to interact with customers in the absence of global exhibitions, the platform will also be used to introduce new products, highlight special deals and set up contact with Vetus sales personnel.

The extensive Vetus complete systems portfolio encompasses a range of innovative, easy-to-install products, including its renowned bow thrusters, engines, generators and control panels, as well as various accessories such as water strainers, waterlocks, portlights, ventilation hatches and roller blinds/fly screens.

International supplier Vetus plans to introduce additional brands to the stand in the coming weeks, including anchoring and mooring specialist MAXWELL and its V-Quipment range of complementary products to the Vetus systems, to expand the platform and enable visitors to come to one place for all their boating needs.

Vetus Online Marketing Director Babette van Waes said: "We are delighted to launch the Vetus Virtual Boat Show so that we can keep our loyal customers informed and reach new customers. With boat shows cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we realise the importance of online marketing in connecting with our customers and have created an enjoyable and informative substitute for the physical shows as part of our digital business strategy. The show will be updated on a regular basis with new product updates, so we welcome everyone to stop by at their convenience. Of course, customers may still want to see and touch the Vetus products before they make a decision, so they can use our virtual show to look at the options before visiting their local Vetus dealer."

Visitors and customers simply need to download the tool from the Vetus website to gain access to the Vetus virtual stand. They can then walk the show floor and select the products of interest from the safety and comfort of their home, boat or other location. The online tools allow visitors to make a product selection from a drop-down list, or they can use the on-screen joystick to navigate and approach different products. A 360° view icon allows users to orbit the product, view it from all sides or zoom in and out. To find out more, a PDF information sheet is available alongside the product with more details.

Watch an instructional video on the Vetus Virtual Boat Show below.