Introducing Sunseeker's new 88 Yacht - Luxury personified

Sunseeker's new 88 Yacht © Sunseeker International

by Sunseeker International 9 Sep 07:12 PDT

Sunseeker International has revealed further details of its all new luxurious 88 Yacht. Set to launch later this year, this stunning new yacht perfectly showcases the company's design and technological excellence, creating an innovative, class-leading model that has been considered in meticulous detail and exudes a style and elegance that is distinctively Sunseeker.

Combining a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category, the 88 Yacht has impressive, and new to the brand, exterior lines and a sleek hardtop roof with optional central opening canopy. This yacht will stand out in any marina around the world. Powered by twin MTU 10V 2000's as standard, she accommodates eight guests and four crew in complete luxury and comfort and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 28 knots.

The 88 Yacht features Sunseeker's industry-leading 'Beach Club' concept which is accessed by dual teak staircases featuring recessed LED lighting. The 'Beach Club' transforms the area into a private outdoor sanctuary complete with innovative X-TEND™ sunbed that converts under an optional parasol. Beneath, is an overhead rain shower and plentiful stowage including dedicated lockers for two Seabobs with charging points. The extended bathing platform is perfect for carrying a tender and there is also an option of a flybridge crane for a jet ski or similar. This is the perfect yacht for relaxing, entertaining and having fun in style.

The vast flybridge on the 88 Yacht enjoys a superb layout with beautifully appointed furniture on the spacious aft deck and the option of an infinity spa bath with sun pad. It's a fantastic space for entertaining with plentiful places to sit and relax thanks to shaped companion seating adjacent to the helm, and extended U-shaped seating opposite a feature wet bar with ice maker, grill and two fridges or optional drawer-refrigeration. Customers can also opt for fixed stools to turn this into a sociable bar area. The teak foredeck features another private, social space with a Portuguese bridge, large sunbathing area and comfortable lounge seating which is complemented by premium teak side decks as standard.

The main deck is nothing short of spectacular. Inside, there is a large forward galley helping to maximize the open-plan entertaining space. It gives owners and crew an amazing amount of practical storage space, as well as a dedicated fixed breakfast bar unit with two stools, creating an additional informal dining space. The galley has a full height premium fridge freezer and dishwasher as standard and can be specified with optional wine coolers. There is also the ability to fully close off the galley, allowing crew to move around the yacht unnoticed with access from the lower helm on the starboard side that gives owners the chance to enjoy complete privacy. The yacht has a large storage spaces as standard set behind the helm station or alternatively, customers can opt for a day head.

The helm features independent seating and a glass bridge with flush screens incorporating the new Simrad NSO evo3 range. With double the power of previous screens, owners will enjoy a cleaner console look with a simplified and intuitive user interface that see controls moved to navigation screens.Owners will also have access to mySunseeker, a new app that allows customers to control multiple systems from an onboard iPad or from their phone.

Midship sits a grand fixed table for eight guests with low profile stowage alongside the sofa and an additional mid-height storage area with shelving, that doubles up as a bar area and display unit. Floor to ceiling glazing floods the yacht with natural daylight, complemented by optional sliding doors to starboard.

The saloon offers a variety of seating configurations and an opulent feel throughout thanks to beautiful new fabrics and leathers. Central is a coffee table with push touch panels giving access to storage within, and owners can enjoy a 55" TV as standard with even more stowage underneath. The uninterrupted view continues through the saloon lobby to the main staircase which leads to all lower accommodation.

The interior has a real feeling of opulence and clever design cues throughout that really make the yacht stand out, including diagonal stainless detailing on cabinetry and doors. The layering of textural elements and the mix of furnishings and fabrics feels timeless with a modern twist that oozes style and elegance with a range of plush colours and finishes available.

To maximise space, Sunseeker has located the opulent master stateroom central to the yacht, making the most of her substantial beam. There is a real feeling of 'luxe' with beautiful leathers, fabrics and splashes of mirrored bronze featured throughout. The master stateroom with its 55" TV as standard, enjoys a spacious dressing area with double wardrobe and adjacent in the en suite featuring exquisite surfaces throughout are double sinks, an overhead rain shower and plentiful stowage.

The yacht also features a luxurious VIP forward cabin with wardrobe and en suite on a par with the master stateroom, as well as two further double cabins with dedicated en-suites. There is an option for two single fixed beds, twin sliding single beds or a fixed full double in each guest room. Each cabin enjoys full height wardrobes and extended glazing with new window profiles, with all guests sleeping in the same luxury afforded to the master cabin.

For the charter market, an optional fifth cabin is even possible in lieu of the standard master stateroom. The crew cabin, with capacity for four or five, benefits from a kitchenette, crew mess, en-suite and the provision of two appliances.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: "The team and I are incredibly excited about this new model. We've incorporated innovative design, technology and engineering firsts across the 88 Yacht and the interior finish and fabrics are nothing short of remarkable. This yacht really does have a luxury superyacht feel to it with the practicalities of a smaller model and we've really worked hard to make her the very best yacht in her class."

Specifications:

Length: 26.38 m/86'7"

Beam: 6.47m/21'3"

Draft: 1.95m/6'5"

Displacement: 75,400 kg/166,229lb

Fuel capacity: 11,000 litres, 2,907 US gal

Freshwater capacity: 1,400 litres/370 US gal

Black water capacity: 435 litres/115 US gal

