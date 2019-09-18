Cox celebrates first North American installation of diesel outboards

The CXO300 diesel outboard is now installed and running on the first boat located in North America. © Cox Powertrain

by Saltwater Stone 9 Sep 03:55 PDT

The introduction of diesel outboards to the US market has been eagerly anticipated for some time now, so it's particularly rewarding to report that the Cox Powertrain CXO300 diesel outboard is now installed and running on the first boat located in North America.

After receiving its first order of production engines, Ring Power has now successfully installed twin CXO300 production engines on an IntrepidNomad 345boat.

North America is predicted to be Cox Powertrain's largest and most lucrative market, due to US consumer demand for newer, technologically advanced, higher horsepower engines. Cox has developed an excellent US-based sales and customer support team to work in collaboration with the network of local dealers and provide the highest standard of support for its customers.

"The Production CXO300 engines are everything we expected and more. We are extremely excited to have the Ring Power Cox Marine Intrepid demo boat outfitted with the new engines", said Royal Hendrix, Sales and Marketing Specialist for Ring Power.

"We cannot believe how refined they are. The production engines are smoother, quieter, faster and more responsive than the predecessor. Along with the performance enhancements, the new styling of the cowlings look great. The production engines meet all our expectations and we continue to be amazed after every trip on the water."

Also commenting on the new installation, Rick Chapman, Ring Power's Business Manager said: "The Cox Powertrain CXO300 is a truly amazing machine inside and out. Seeing is believing with these engines and it does not take long to become a believer. The CXO300 is a true head turner when we are out on the water."

Ring Power have plans to host a state-wide demonstration roadshow of the CXO300 later this year, details of which will be announced in due course.

Find out more about Ring Power's 'Florida Road Show' Cox demonstrations or, for further information about the CXO300, visit coxmarine.com