We spoke to Darren Vaux, the President of the Boating Industry Assocation of Australia about increasing participation in boating and the upcoming National Boating Week.

Related Articles

Nirvana. Utopia. Atlantis.

Three vessels really made an impression this month, and all were very different yet compelling... Three vessels really made an impression this month. All very different, but each one offered all the necessary mythical, peaceful, and legendary qualities to bring about the heading you see here.

Brewing (and it is not your coffee…)

Out in the Pacific, time can get a little rubbery, making it a holiday destination par excellence Out in the Pacific, time can get a little rubbery. It is why it is a holiday destination par excellence. OK, blue waters, sandy beaches, palm trees, fish, gentle breezes and other things add into it, but back in the real world it is tick-tock.

The light switch

In the last four to six weeks, many dealers have reported good to phenomenal brokerage sales Essentially, in the last four to six weeks, many dealers have reported good to phenomenal brokerage sales. It seems to be right across the board.

It's inherent in the category's name

Maine Lobster Boat. Downeast, fast trawler, and a bunch of other descriptions may also get used... Maine Lobster Boat. Downeast, fast trawler, and a bunch of other descriptions may also get used, but it is the Maine part that says so much.

In conversation with Grapefruit's Andy Yeomans

From large-scale events to social distance signage for your club or business The Covid-19 crisis has caused the cancellation of all large events, wiping out the core of Grapefruit's business, but Andy soon had the team at work producing the social distancing signage and equipment.

The Colossus

There are boat builders the world over, and then there is Groupe Beneteau There are boat builders the world over, and then there is Groupe Beneteau. The conglomerate is one giant powerhouse, building boats across Europe, and in the USA as well.

In conversation with Maritimo's Tom Barry-Cotter

Learning more about Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder Maritimo, established by Tom's father Bill Barry-Cotter in 2003, is Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder.

Doing the Right Thing

Henri-Lloyd's commitment to sustainability and the environment When Henri-Lloyd relaunched in 2018, the focus was the quality of the Fremantle range; the ultimate sailing apparel using the finest materials available. Behind the scenes there has been a steely focus on 'doing the right thing' for the environment.

Business as usual (in this unusual environment)

Just like the bulk of the industry, Powerboat-World is kicking on Just like the bulk of the industry, Powerboat-World is kicking on. Unlike many parties, however, our purely digital format has required nary a tweak to it, as we bring you the latest releases and pertinent news.