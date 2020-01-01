Williams Jet Tenders announces engine upgrade and new look for Sportjet range

by Nicola McKenna 8 Sep 09:12 PDT

Williams Jet Tenders, the world's leading jet tender specialist, has announced new plans for its Sportjet range, with three models now being fitted with the very latest high-performance BRP engine, and a stylish new look for the larger models in the range.

The Sportjet 435, 460 and 520 will now be fitted with the very latest BRP Rotax 1603 ACE engines (upgraded from 1503 BRP Rotax). This all-new high performance, lightweight, 4 stroke, three cylinder petrol engine will see these models benefit from a number of key engine developments including improved mid-range torque, increased fuel economy and better idle stability.

The two largest Sportjets in the range, the 460 and 520, will also have a fresh look for the season with new slash cut tube design and modernised upholstery to bring them in line with the rest of the Sportjet range.

Mathew Hornsby, Sales Director at Williams Jet Tenders, commented: "The Sportjets have always been a popular range since launch and we are delighted that thanks to our partnership with BRP our customers can get access to the very latest engine package. The new facelift on our larger models gives a modern feel that has proved very popular already on the smaller Sportjets in our range and really makes these large yacht tenders stand out."

The new engine options will be available from:

Sportjet 435 - 130hp available from October 2020

Sportjet 460 - 170hp available from October 2020

Sportjet 520 - 200hp available from September 2021

To find out further information about Williams Jet Tenders and its range, please visit www.williamsjettenders.com