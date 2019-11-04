Ensign Update: News, Info & Top Picks

Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure.

We hope that you are all keeping well and happy over these unprecedented times. We wanted to let you know that despite stage 4 lockdowns, border closures and new Covid caseswe are still operating all over the country and regularly listing and selling new and pre-loved vessels.



As winter is slowly easing the good news is that we are heading into Summer! Where life on the water is exactly what everyone wants. This year especially we will likely be seeing more Australians taking time out to enjoy what our brilliant country has to offer. Just like our recent customer who has purchased a brand new expeditionary Bering B77 so that they too can go off exploring!



As the situation is ever-evolving and the majority of us settle into a new pattern, we hope that you take extra care of yourself, your loved ones and those around you.



Our dedicated team are here to help you navigate today, tomorrow and beyond regardless of your circumstances. Ensign Yachts' sales and enquiries have been up and as a result weve helped many of our customers reach their ultimate getaway dream on the water.



Nonetheless, whether youre adjusting to a new routine and are in the position to either look at or sell your boat now or youre planning for this sometime in the near future, or perhaps you just enjoy looking at boats (like most of us do!) we encourage you to look below at what we have to offer in the market! Happyboating!

The Ensign Yachts Team

New Bavaria Models

Vida 33 The first ever day cruiser with an outboard engine will be available later this year. The Bavaria Yachts Vida 33 is an enhanced Neo-design which Bavaria has been planning for some time. Click for the latest Vida news C42 The C42 is a logical progression of the Bavaria Yachts C-line. An innovative design which guarantees the ultimate sailing performance and a spacious layout below deck. Click for more info

Congratulations to the lucky owner of this magnificent yacht

Bering Yachts B77 Congratulations to our lucky customer who just bought this wonderful new Bering. The Bering 77 is a steel expedition luxury trawler yacht which can take you anywhere. This long range motor yacht is projected to run nonstop for 22 days; averaging 192 miles a day at an 8 knot cruise speed fulfilling an accumulated distance of over 4,000 miles. Bering Yachts are proudly brought to you by Ensign Yachts. Click Here For The Official Video

Our Team Is Expanding Yet Again!

John Calamos - Yacht Broker John is based in Newport and loves his yachts, owning two 31 foot IOR boats over the past 25 years(one which he totally restored inside and out in 2019). He's also into high performance racing whether it be on the water, or owning/running a professional top level open wheel motor racing team (winning the Gold Star National Drivers Championship in 2003 with a NZ driver behind the wheel). Its all about choosing the life style you're after.

Raman Flawn - Yacht Broker A Pittwater local, Raman knows the pleasures of getting out on the water and finding hidden bays to spend some special time with family and friends. "My main aim is to do everything I can to meet the needs of my clients. When boating is done right it becomes a part of life you really look forward to so I put a lot of effort into ensuring that's the experience my clients achieve".

Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts

Steber 36 AU $ 129,000 Steber 36 sports fisherman. TIGI is a proven fish raise and built tough she has been re-powered with twin ... Ref No: EPM 771 More Info Bavaria Sport 38 AU $ 139,000 Bavaria 38 Diesel Sport. Here's a rare vessel, a 39' diesel sport boat under $150k. Be ... Ref No: EPM 723 More Info Scott Robson 38 Catamaran AU $ 339,900 38' Scott Robson Cat. Super performing cat from the NZ guru cat designer Scott Robson with efficient ... Ref No: EPM 766 More Info Sparkman & Stephens 97 AU $ 995,000 'CAVU' (Clear Air Visibility Unlimited) is in a very special class of vessels with world cruising ... Ref No: ESC 418 More Info Meridian 441 Sedan AU $ 475,000 This very big 48 footer could be the ultimate entertainer. The large saloon with galley / bar up flows ... Ref No: EPM 774 More Info Bruce Harris Cat AU $ 850,000 This is one serious blue water cruising cat. Sister ship just sold by ENSIGN and this one has much lower ... Ref No: EPM 720 More Info Riviera 51 Open Flybridge AU $ 695,000 Riviera 51 Open Flybridge. The perfect blend of style, functionality & size. "Longshot" is ... Ref No: EPM 768 More Info Leopard Catamarans 48 AU $ 1,290,000 Luxurious 48' Catamaran launched in 2016 built from the factory for charter with AMSA survey and ... Ref No: ESC 434 More Info Numarine 62 Fly POA Following the glamorous success of the 70' and 78' models, the shipyard has unveiled its latest ... Ref No: EPM 752 More Info Bavaria Sport 330 HT AU $ 315,000 2016 Bavaria S330 HT. This Bavaria is a beautiful example of the S330 HT and she has just been detailed ... Ref No: EPM 779 More Info

Now's the time to sell! - An update on the selling market

Now is a good time to sell! Likely better than it will be for years to come if market predictions prove true. Lower than normal supply is currently achieving much better than forecast results. For how long we don't know! Higher than anticipated interest levels in some demographics are keeping prices very buoyant. Forecasts suggest that once the downward curve starts, it will gain momentum rapidly. Staying ahead of the curve is paramount in achieving the best possible result. As the real economic effect of Covid is realised, we expect to see more stock come to market. However, less imports in recent years means the gene pool of stock is shallow in comparison to past years in some market segments. I would encourage more boaties to consult Ensign Yachts regarding detailed information on the trends and market movements we are seeing firsthand. Being the largest brokerage in Australia helps us see the patterns and market trends first.

Due to challenging Covid travel restrictions the Ensign network's value is more apparent than ever. Having trusted colleagues on the ground all around the country in key centers is allowing us to service the demands of the domestic, interstate and international markets better and give both buyer and seller the confidence to progress.

Recent interstate, international and virtual sales are testament to the team's commitment to move with the times and provide transparent and professional service. Although an uncertain period lies ahead, the entire Ensign Yachts team is here to help you navigate the conditions! - Andy Howden, MD and Head of Sales

