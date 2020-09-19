Mooloolaba open-for-inspection and sea trials day

by Multihull Solutions 4 Sep 15:49 PDT

Would you like to take a look around and enjoy a sea trial on the brand new ILIAD 50? Or perhaps a pre-owned multihull is more suited to your cruising plans.

We are excited to invite you to our Open-for-Inspection and Sea Trial Day in Mooloolaba on Queensland's Sunshine Coast on 18 and 19 September.

Iliad 50 sea trials and viewing

This brand new ILIAD 50 will have just arrived into Australia. The ILIAD 50 is a true offshore bluewater passage maker delivers impressive comfort and safety at sea, and with the Power of Choice offered by the ILIAD brand, you can customise the yacht to make her truly yours.

We are now taking Expressions of Interests for genuine clients, and all appointments will be strictly following safe Covid practices. Please note the Sea Trial day will be weather dependant.

Register your interest here and our team will be in touch.

Pre-owned multihulls on display

We will also have a range of quality pre-owned multihulls on display (if they aren't sold prior!):

Date of event: September 18-19, 2020

Locale: Mooloolaba Marina, 33-45 Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba, QLD