Introducing the new Jeanneau 2021 powerboats

Leader 12.5 © Jeanneau America Leader 12.5 © Jeanneau America

by Jeanneau America 5 Sep 15:28 PDT

In an unprecedented push to bring new and exciting products to the market, Jeanneau is announcing four all-new Jeanneau Outboard Powerboats set for introduction for the 2021 Model Year!

Leader Outboard series - unmatched versatility

Having landed in North America in 2016, the Leader series is taking the market by storm thanks to clever use of space and a positioning centered around family use, simplicity, and efficiency. With a hull designed by Michael Peters of Sarasota, Florida, the Leader series is waiting for you to put it through its paces. Three new boats in this line will make their US debut: a model that existed in Europe but was never sold in America before: the Leader 6.5 CC, this fun center console is packed with great features. The all-new Leader 10.5 and the all-new Leader 12.5.

Leader 12.5

This 40-footer has a multi-mission attitude: a do-everything layout above and a lower deck that combines clever and comfortable space for overnighting.

The hull

The Leader 12.5 features a new and unique hull with infusion high-end technology. Stringers and the hull are molded into one piece providing more fiberglass and less resin. With 21 degrees of deadrise at the transom, the deep-V hull design has a sharp entry, two lifting strakes, and a spray-reducing chine that extends the full length of the hull, providing predictable handling and exceptional comfort across a wide range of conditions.

Main deck

Twin cockpits on the main deck, ahead and behind the hardtop-protected helm console, offer flexible seating, sunning and dining options for those who prize a life afloat in open-air surroundings. A wide walk-around deck to port leads to the forward cockpit, which offers raised triple chaise lounge seating facing forward with additional bench seating in the bow.

When climbing aboard there is easy access via the starboard side entry door. The aft cockpit is packed with imaginative features, including a roomy L-shaped lounge with an aft seatback that folds aft to form a comfy sun pad, and with a fiberglass table on removable legs. Engage a switch to reveal the electric drop-down terrace to port, increasing the entertaining space.

The entertainment island backs up to the helm seating. Here you have a full cockpit galley with room for outdoor food prep including a working countertop with an electric grill, two sinks (optional or livewell), a 13-gallon fridge, and loads of storage for kitchenware.

At the helm

Command and control under way is enhanced with a raised helm station that offers clear 360-degree views behind a protective windscreen, and three high-back helm chairs with leaning post capabilities. The large dash can accommodate a pair of Garmin 16" chartplotters while a centerline wheel is tilt-capable, with powering hydraulic steering with precise control at all speeds, and standard Joystick HelmMaster.

Lower deck

Down below, the Leader 12.5 interior is cooled by the 12,000 + 8,000 BTU Air Conditioning, allowing for overnights aboard. The fully equipped galley is complete with a ceramic cooktop, fridge, optional microwave, plus storage. Forward the salon seating transforms to a king size bed while amidships owner's cabin also has a filler cushion to create a full-sized king bed. To starboard there is a spacious enclosed head.

Engine power

Triple 4.2-liter, 300-horsepower Yamaha V6 four-cycle outboards, chosen for their compactness, lightweight and powerful output, are the standard, optimal engine package on the new Leader 12.5 WA, offering a range of cruising speeds from 30 mph to 35 mph, and can reach a top-end speed of 50 mph when conditions allow — without the need for hull steps.

Leader 10.5 Series 2

In a totally revised version inspired by the 12.5, the ALL NEW Leader 10.5 Series 2 replaces the previous generation launched five years ago. This incredible boat features an all-new running surface and the entire hull is now vacuum-bag resin-infused bringing more strength and more rigidity to this sport boat.

On deck

As we continue to think outside the box, the new 10.5 features a lot of the design and comfort elements offered on her larger sister the 12.5. The forward cockpit now has 3 integrated chaise lounges that are safe and comfortable for seating under way or at anchor.

Move to the back of the boat and the cockpit brings incredible versatility to cater to the needs of the entire family spending a day on the water or a couple off to explore for a long weekend. The outdoor galley located just behind the helm seats faces the cockpit seating and includes a fridge, electric grill, sink, and either a livewell or additional storage. Optional flip-down benches on either side create a U for the days when you feel like entertaining!

A key feature of this new Leader 10.5 is the standard opening terrace on port, equipped with an optional ladder and guardrails; it will prove to be the perfect spot to jump off the boat from. Finally, its oversized, stylish, and fully equipped T-Top will provide you the shade and the functionality you need for an awesome day on the water. (optional)

At the helm

For when you are in command, the all-new Leader 10.5 boasts a helm area featuring 3 separate seats with bolsters and armrests for maximum comfort under way. The dash panel can accommodate up to 2 x 12 inch Garmin displays to keep you situated and all the control buttons are at your fingertips.

Interior

Down below, the cabin features large windows to bring natural light during the day. Aft you will find a sleeping area that can either be open to the rest of the cabin or closed off. Forward, our traditional breakfast nook converts into a V berth available with a separation curtain. And for your complete comfort, this boat can be equipped with air conditioning and a generator to keep you cool inside on hot summer days or nights.

Leader 6.5 CC

New to North America this year is a 22 footer packed with clever features such as a sliding door to access the storage in the console and an available T-top with canvas cover to keep the center of gravity low among many other features. The ALL-NEW Leader 6.5 CC is powered with a 200 HP engine that will take her to over 45 miles per hour. (smaller engines options available).

Other features unique to the Jeanneau Leader 6.5CC are:

The front cockpit is either open or can be transformed in a sunbed for a choice of safe seating under way or lounging at anchor or at the dock.

The cushions for the conversions can simply be stored by lifting the seat located in front of the console for direct access to the storage compartment!

Choose between the standard or upgraded bolster seats or a leaning post for a sportier driving position.

The aft cockpit can transform into a cocktail area or another sunbed as if you were on a thirty footer!

Oversized swim platforms give easy access to the water.

NC Outboard Series - the ultimate weekender

Acronym for New Concept, the NC series continues to gain momentum. Climbing the ranks of the outboard-powered cabin cruiser category, the Jeanneau's are now a force to be reckoned with. After the very successful launch of the NC 1095 (35 feet) in 2019, the year 2021 will see the arrival of an all New NC 795 weekender. Based on unparalleled use of space and ergonomics, the NC range is making great strides all around the world.

NC 795 Series 2

True to the NC spirit, she is a fun weekender that will amaze you on every trip you take. Now available with a 250 HP outboard engine, she is ready for all adventures.

On deck

The outdoor space is laid out for coastal cruising. The U-shape cockpit is spacious and convertible, made to adapt to your needs while you are onboard. Room has been carefully created where needed and you will discover that 2 coolers can be stowed under the cockpit benches. Access to the boat can be via the oversized swim platforms or a side boarding gate on starboard. Part of the DNA of Jeanneau is the ability to completely raise the outboard engine out of the water without losing seating space in the cockpit.

Interior

This New Concept and its coupe configuration provide plenty of protected space inside as well as room for 4 to overnight on the boat. With face to face seating with a table in between on port, the dinette can be easily converted into an additional bed. The key feature of the interior of the NC 795 S2 is the co-pilot bench that converts into the aft-facing dinette bench by simply moving it longitudinally.

On starboard, the galley offers various configurations, and the helm station just forward allows you to be in command with everything easy to reach. Forward of the helm is the closed head and shower compartment and a V berth for 2. Particular attention has been placed on created great airflow in the cabin. The system includes 2 air vents cleverly placed above the windshield and driving air to the cabin at higher speeds. A Stand-up Paddle rack is now available as a factory option as well as a 12VDC air conditioning system that works off of lithium-ion batteries or shore power.