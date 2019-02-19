Groupe Beneteau renews its ambition and adapts its 2021 new model launch strategy

by Groupé Beneteau 4 Sep

As numerous boat shows have been cancelled in different regions of the world, Groupe Beneteau and its brands are proud to announce the new models of the 2021 season that will be presented through a series of private events.

Unveiled to the press on August 31st and September 1st, 2020, the 18 new models of this season carry the promise of unique nautical experiences.

"We want to make this crisis an opportunity to rethink our customer relationship and experience, traditionally displayed at boat shows. Since May, we have developed digital tools so you can discover our boats online, take an online detailed presentation on board, or have a live chat with our boat specialists. Our brands are also organizing a series of private events for this fall to welcome customers and prospects in the best and safest possible way," explained Gianguido Girotti, Deputy General Manager, in charge of brand and product strategy.

A strong ambition renewed on the engine side

This year, Prestige, Jeanneau and Beneteau present 14 new models, all thought out and designed to provide maximum comfort on board, space, pleasure on the water and personalization.

Four Winns and Delphia as high potential brands will make announcements later in the season. Four Winns will unveil its new generation of bowriders for the Horizon range. Completely redesigned to meet the specificities of inland navigation, Delphia's boat offer will be based on innovative electrically propelled boats and new features to improve the customer experience.

Dayboats, weekenders, express cruisers

Jeanneau

Jeanneau boats, with pure and contemporary lines, benefit from the savoir-faire and quality of world-renowned architects, which makes Jeanneau a reference in its field.

Beneteau

The Group's historic trademark, Beneteau has been a pioneer for recreational boating from the outset, with one single idea in mind: making the avant-garde accessible.

Prestige

Light, space and luxurious materials define PRESTIGE yachts. Designed as a home on the water, PRESTIGE yachts are the jewel of French marine engineering.

World leader in 40 to 50 foot trawlers, BENETEAU is capitalizing on the success of the Swift Trawler range and its very autonomous fonctional and spacious boats to offer new luxury units.

A renewed brand and product strategy

As part of the Let's Go Beyond! plan announced in July 2020, the Group's strategy revolves around four market segments:

Dayboats, weekenders and express cruisers up to 40 feet

Real estate on the water, for large units between 60 and 80 feet

Monohull sailboats

Multihull sailboats

In the future, the Groupe Beneteau's House of Brands will consist of eight brands: Beneteau, Jeanneau, Prestige, Lagoon, Excess, Four Winns, WellCraft, Delphia. "To date, the four brands Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB yachts, Glastron and Scarab continue to be active and they attend the various events. We are taking orders and our production sites continue to build these models", Gianguido Girotti recalled during the press briefing.