Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Uniesse Marine Group launches new Exuma HTC5 Yacht Series

by Uniesse 4 Sep 15:55 PDT

Uniesse Marine Group, the manufacturer of Uniesse yachts, is delighted to announce the arrival of the Exuma HTC5 Yacht series. The Exuma line is designed to be fully fish, dive, cruise, and extended stay capable.

Uniesse yachts are known for their versatile, fast, fuel-efficient, and luxury design. The new Exuma line features four different models, all hand-built in Italy to the highest marine manufacturing standards, and features layouts with multiple staterooms and a full range of options to equip the boat for long trips away from home. Each Exuma yacht is built bespoke to fit the owner's needs.

Uniesse Exuma HTC5 - photo © Uniesse
Uniesse Exuma HTC5 - photo © Uniesse

At 54' 7", the Exuma HTC5 offers a wide range of options and compelling configurations for the discerning owner. The Exuma line evolved from the company's proven Open Series hull, which was originally designed by famed yacht designer Fred Hudson.

The new Exuma Series includes ample and luxuriously appointed living spaces, and complete fishing and diving capabilities. Perfectly balanced in design, engineering and craftmanship, this elegant vessel can be appreciated by the most experienced yachting owners and their families.

Uniesse Exuma HTC5 - photo © Uniesse
Uniesse Exuma HTC5 - photo © Uniesse

"The Exuma line from Uniesse is designed with unsurpassed luxurious accommodations, copious living spaces, and high performance that provides superior course handling while under way in all sea conditions," said David Schwedel, Executive Director of Uniesse. "The yacht is built with ultimate versatility combined with the top-quality Italian craftsmanship and attention to every fine detail. The exemplary construction makes Exuma the ultimate yacht within her range."

The first Exuma vessel is being shipped to South Florida. Private viewing will be available in South Florida and the Bahamas.

Uniesse Exuma HTC5 - photo © Uniesse
Uniesse Exuma HTC5 - photo © Uniesse

Specifications:

Equipment - US Units

Overall Length - 54' 7" ft
Maximum beam - 15' 2" ft
Depth under propellers (standard option) - 3' 10" ft
Light displacement 34,000 lbs
Full load displacement 42,000 lbs
Standard Engine - Cummins 2 x QSC600 600HP - Shaft
MAX speed - 32-40 knots* with optional engine packages
Fuel tank capacity - 700 US gals
Fresh water tank - 159 US gals
Grey water tank - 54 US gals
Black water tank - 33 US gals
Persons - 14
Sleeping accommodations - 6

For more information visit www.uniesse.com.

Related Articles

Vetus launches Virtual Boat Show
To showcase its products and systems The Vetus Virtual Boat Show allows visitors to 'walk' around the company's virtual stand, browse a range of equipment, and view product information and specifications. Posted today at 12:05 pm Introducing Sunseeker's new 88 Yacht
Luxury personified, set to launch later this year Combining a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category, the 88 Yacht has impressive, and new to the brand, exterior lines and a sleek hardtop roof with optional central opening canopy. Posted on 9 Sep Cox installs first North American diesel outboards
Ring Power installs twin CXO300 on Intrepid Nomad 345 The introduction of diesel outboards to the US market has been eagerly anticipated for some time now, so it's rewarding to report that the Cox Powertrain CXO300 diesel outboard is now installed and running on the first boat located in North America. Posted on 9 Sep Nirvana. Utopia. Atlantis.
Three vessels really made an impression this month, and all were very different yet compelling... Three vessels really made an impression this month. All very different, but each one offered all the necessary mythical, peaceful, and legendary qualities to bring about the heading you see here. Posted on 9 Sep Williams Jet Tenders announces engine upgrade
Plus new plans for Sportjet range Williams Jet Tenders, the world's leading jet tender specialist, has announced new plans for its Sportjet range, with three models now being fitted with the very latest high-performance BRP engine, and a stylish new look for the larger models in the range Posted on 8 Sep Introducing the new Jeanneau 2021 powerboats
Four all-new Jeanneau Outboard Powerboats set for introduction In an unprecedented push to bring new and exciting products to the market, Jeanneau is announcing four all-new Jeanneau Outboard Powerboats set for introduction for the 2021 Model Year! Posted on 5 Sep Introducing the all-new 240 Vantage
The newest member of Boston Whaler's award-winning Vantage series has arrived Meet the newest member of our award-winning Vantage series! The Boston Whaler 240 Vantage is a super-versatile, family-oriented model designed to empower all your favorite activities. Posted on 5 Sep Restoring a hull is easy with Shurhold
A Clean-N-Simple tip to restore showroom shine Whether afloat all season or stored on the hard, salt spray, wind-blown dirt and the sun's UV rays wreak havoc on a hull. Dark colors show it first, but even white gelcoat will turn dull, chalky and pitted. Posted on 5 Sep Groupe Beneteau renews its ambition and adapts
The 18 new models carry the promise of unique nautical experiences As numerous boat shows have been cancelled in different regions of the world, Groupe Beneteau and its brands are proud to announce the new models of the 2021 season that will be presented through a series of private events. Posted on 4 Sep Silent-Yachts launches solar powered resort
Innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level Silent-Yachts, the worldwide leader in solar electric luxury catamaran construction, is already known for bold decisions and ingenious moves. Now the innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level. Posted on 4 Sep
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy