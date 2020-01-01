Uniesse Marine Group launches new Exuma HTC5 Yacht Series

by Uniesse 4 Sep 15:55 PDT

Uniesse Marine Group, the manufacturer of Uniesse yachts, is delighted to announce the arrival of the Exuma HTC5 Yacht series. The Exuma line is designed to be fully fish, dive, cruise, and extended stay capable.

Uniesse yachts are known for their versatile, fast, fuel-efficient, and luxury design. The new Exuma line features four different models, all hand-built in Italy to the highest marine manufacturing standards, and features layouts with multiple staterooms and a full range of options to equip the boat for long trips away from home. Each Exuma yacht is built bespoke to fit the owner's needs.

At 54' 7", the Exuma HTC5 offers a wide range of options and compelling configurations for the discerning owner. The Exuma line evolved from the company's proven Open Series hull, which was originally designed by famed yacht designer Fred Hudson.

The new Exuma Series includes ample and luxuriously appointed living spaces, and complete fishing and diving capabilities. Perfectly balanced in design, engineering and craftmanship, this elegant vessel can be appreciated by the most experienced yachting owners and their families.

"The Exuma line from Uniesse is designed with unsurpassed luxurious accommodations, copious living spaces, and high performance that provides superior course handling while under way in all sea conditions," said David Schwedel, Executive Director of Uniesse. "The yacht is built with ultimate versatility combined with the top-quality Italian craftsmanship and attention to every fine detail. The exemplary construction makes Exuma the ultimate yacht within her range."

The first Exuma vessel is being shipped to South Florida. Private viewing will be available in South Florida and the Bahamas.

Specifications:

Equipment - US Units

Overall Length - 54' 7" ft

Maximum beam - 15' 2" ft

Depth under propellers (standard option) - 3' 10" ft

Light displacement 34,000 lbs

Full load displacement 42,000 lbs

Standard Engine - Cummins 2 x QSC600 600HP - Shaft

MAX speed - 32-40 knots* with optional engine packages

Fuel tank capacity - 700 US gals

Fresh water tank - 159 US gals

Grey water tank - 54 US gals

Black water tank - 33 US gals

Persons - 14

Sleeping accommodations - 6

For more information visit www.uniesse.com.