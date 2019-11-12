Silent-Yachts launches a unique solar powered resort solution with new floating villas concept

by Silent Yachts 4 Sep 02:30 PDT

Silent-Yachts, the worldwide leader in solar electric luxury catamaran construction, is already known for bold decisions and ingenious moves. Now the innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level. Silent-Yachts and partners established a new company: Silent-Resorts, providing truly sustainable, fully reversible, island and beach property resort development.

Silent-Resorts has designed and developed a revolutionary way to provide a new exclusive and alternative experience to traditional resorts. The company offers a flexible and pre-engineered solution that includes the docking area with several solar electric catamarans by Silent-Yachts serving as floating sustainable villas for guests and other accompanying infrastructure. A turnkey resort can be operational in 18 months or less in any location worldwide.

"The new project is aligned with our strategy to deliver sustainable, completely silent, fossil-free leisure experience to clients", said Michael Köhler, Silent-Yachts Founder and CEO. "And it is beneficial for the building process. No costly remote site construction, lengthy approvals, complex engineering, or land-based invasive infrastructure development needed anymore. We provide a floating luxury adventure resort, an experience like no other."

Silent-Resorts supplies everything for any project. The company designs and develops a fully autonomous "land and sea" resort running on solar energy. It provides the Silent-Yachts' catamarans for guests so they can live on board spacious 18-meter long Silent 60 or 24-meter Silent 80 that are equivalent to floating luxury villas. Each has four suites with private bathrooms and large saloons with a chef's kitchen, a terrace, a sundeck and other amenities. At any time, if they want to take a boat trip, they're free to take off and start exploring the sea. With the unlimited range of Silent-Yachts, and the unique private island locations that Silent-Resorts is developing world-wide, guests and members can look forward to a new era of ocean independence.

In addition, Silent-Resorts is responsible for all the infrastructure and design. The latter includes arrivals dock and reception, restaurant, pool, clubhouse, gym and spa, beachfront tented and hardwood timber suites - all at the water's edge. The Silent-Resorts experience offers the unique opportunity for guests to "Live Fully" in the world's most beautiful and pristine places, "Tread Lightly" upon the environment. and to "Stay Silently" with nature.

"Actually, we are in talks with investors interested in Caribbean private island development," adds Michael Köhler. "Resort owners will love the reduced capital investment, and the on-going operational costs will be a fraction of a traditional property. Rooms are no longer fixed to the land or any specific location because they're on board our floating villas. All resort assets are "personal property", eliminating the need for expensive and complex foreign lands ownership and tax structures."

Short and long-term land leasing and partnerships are the preferred model for resort development. Resort owners no longer need to purchase expensive acreage if they choose not to. It means total future flexibility for investors and operators.

Last but not least, the guest experience is uniquely customizable. Multiple day and overnight locations can be offered, while the room travels with them during their stay.

Silent-Yachts powerful solar and battery storage systems can also supply power to buildings and amenities on land while docked. And for larger resorts, Silent-Resorts also designs and builds luxury pre-engineered villas using the same solar system that is installed on the yachts, for a fully integrated, 100% carbon free solution.

Silent-Yachts' trusted partner in Silent-Resorts is Victor Barrett from TrueDesign Ltd. Mr. Barrett has extensive international sustainable development planning, architectural design, and technology experience. His architectural visualization technology insight, dedication to strategic business objectives and creative solutions provide developers and corporations with the collaborative elements needed to successfully implement sustainable and cost-effective resort plans, innovative architecture, luxury and adventure tourism-oriented projects, and develop long-term business opportunities. Having played lead roles in successful developments in the USA, Mexico, Caribbean, China, UAE, Southeast Asia, and Africa, he understands the importance of project timing and the presentation of a strong business case.

Silent-Yachts solar electric catamaran range includes four models: Silent 55, Silent 60, Silent 80 and Silent 80 Tri-Deck. The company is developing new lines as well.