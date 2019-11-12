Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Silent-Yachts launches a unique solar powered resort solution with new floating villas concept

by Silent Yachts 4 Sep 02:30 PDT

Silent-Yachts, the worldwide leader in solar electric luxury catamaran construction, is already known for bold decisions and ingenious moves. Now the innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level. Silent-Yachts and partners established a new company: Silent-Resorts, providing truly sustainable, fully reversible, island and beach property resort development.

Silent-Resorts has designed and developed a revolutionary way to provide a new exclusive and alternative experience to traditional resorts. The company offers a flexible and pre-engineered solution that includes the docking area with several solar electric catamarans by Silent-Yachts serving as floating sustainable villas for guests and other accompanying infrastructure. A turnkey resort can be operational in 18 months or less in any location worldwide.

Silent Yachts solar powered resort with floating villas concept - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts solar powered resort with floating villas concept - photo © Silent Yachts

"The new project is aligned with our strategy to deliver sustainable, completely silent, fossil-free leisure experience to clients", said Michael Köhler, Silent-Yachts Founder and CEO. "And it is beneficial for the building process. No costly remote site construction, lengthy approvals, complex engineering, or land-based invasive infrastructure development needed anymore. We provide a floating luxury adventure resort, an experience like no other."

Silent-Resorts supplies everything for any project. The company designs and develops a fully autonomous "land and sea" resort running on solar energy. It provides the Silent-Yachts' catamarans for guests so they can live on board spacious 18-meter long Silent 60 or 24-meter Silent 80 that are equivalent to floating luxury villas. Each has four suites with private bathrooms and large saloons with a chef's kitchen, a terrace, a sundeck and other amenities. At any time, if they want to take a boat trip, they're free to take off and start exploring the sea. With the unlimited range of Silent-Yachts, and the unique private island locations that Silent-Resorts is developing world-wide, guests and members can look forward to a new era of ocean independence.

Silent Yachts solar powered resort with floating villas concept - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts solar powered resort with floating villas concept - photo © Silent Yachts

In addition, Silent-Resorts is responsible for all the infrastructure and design. The latter includes arrivals dock and reception, restaurant, pool, clubhouse, gym and spa, beachfront tented and hardwood timber suites - all at the water's edge. The Silent-Resorts experience offers the unique opportunity for guests to "Live Fully" in the world's most beautiful and pristine places, "Tread Lightly" upon the environment. and to "Stay Silently" with nature.

"Actually, we are in talks with investors interested in Caribbean private island development," adds Michael Köhler. "Resort owners will love the reduced capital investment, and the on-going operational costs will be a fraction of a traditional property. Rooms are no longer fixed to the land or any specific location because they're on board our floating villas. All resort assets are "personal property", eliminating the need for expensive and complex foreign lands ownership and tax structures."

Silent Yachts solar powered resort with floating villas concept - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts solar powered resort with floating villas concept - photo © Silent Yachts

Short and long-term land leasing and partnerships are the preferred model for resort development. Resort owners no longer need to purchase expensive acreage if they choose not to. It means total future flexibility for investors and operators.

Last but not least, the guest experience is uniquely customizable. Multiple day and overnight locations can be offered, while the room travels with them during their stay.

Silent-Yachts powerful solar and battery storage systems can also supply power to buildings and amenities on land while docked. And for larger resorts, Silent-Resorts also designs and builds luxury pre-engineered villas using the same solar system that is installed on the yachts, for a fully integrated, 100% carbon free solution.

Silent Yachts solar powered resort with floating villas concept - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent Yachts solar powered resort with floating villas concept - photo © Silent Yachts

Silent-Yachts' trusted partner in Silent-Resorts is Victor Barrett from TrueDesign Ltd. Mr. Barrett has extensive international sustainable development planning, architectural design, and technology experience. His architectural visualization technology insight, dedication to strategic business objectives and creative solutions provide developers and corporations with the collaborative elements needed to successfully implement sustainable and cost-effective resort plans, innovative architecture, luxury and adventure tourism-oriented projects, and develop long-term business opportunities. Having played lead roles in successful developments in the USA, Mexico, Caribbean, China, UAE, Southeast Asia, and Africa, he understands the importance of project timing and the presentation of a strong business case.

Silent-Yachts solar electric catamaran range includes four models: Silent 55, Silent 60, Silent 80 and Silent 80 Tri-Deck. The company is developing new lines as well.

Related Articles

Silent-Yachts unveils new versions of Silent 80
Working to expand the range of the solar electric catamaran flagship After recent successes in sales with four new yachts sold and 8 in total under construction, Silent-Yachts keeps working to expand the range and even better satisfy modern clients' wishes. Posted on 30 Jun Silent Yachts to introduce the new Silent 60
A new oceangoing solar-electric production catamaran Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to introduce the new SILENT 60 yacht. Posted on 10 Feb Silent Yachts launched most spacious model to date
The Silent 80 Tri-Deck is an advanced version of the shipyard's flagship Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to introduce the Silent 80 Tri-Deck, its most spacious model to date. Posted on 12 Nov 2019 Three new solar electric catamarans at CYF 2019
Silent-Yachts' catamarans are self-sufficient with unlimited range without burning fuel Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, has announced the expansion of its range at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Posted on 13 Sep 2019 New upgraded version of solar electric Silent 55
Making world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to announce that the new upgraded version of the Silent 55 will attend the Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 19 Jun 2019 Flagship model now named the Silent 80
The first and only ocean-going solar-electric production catamarans in the world Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first and only ocean-going solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to announce that its flagship model now named the Silent 80 (previously Silent 79). Posted on 5 Mar 2019 Silent 55 solar panels set green new trends
There are 30 solar panels on top of the Silent 55 catamaran Silent Yachts is an Austrian company, a producer of the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world. That completely new type of boats opens a new era in modern yachting. Posted on 13 Feb 2019 First solar Silent 79 catamaran under construction
Solar-powered propulsion and household, pure silence due to electric propulsion Silent-Yachts, Austria-based producer of ultra-innovative oceangoing solar-powered catamarans, is making a big leap in size introducing its largest model to date. Posted on 14 Nov 2018 Silent 55 solar catamaran to make world debut
At Cannes Yachting Festival 2018 Silent-Yachts is proud to introduce the Silent 55 at her world debut at the 2018 Cannes Yachting Festival (September 11-16, 2018). The Silent 55 is the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamaran in the world. Posted on 13 Sep 2018 Silent 55 solar catamaran to make world debut
Pure silence by electric propulsion. Clean environment, no vibrations and fumes The yacht uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range,with no noise or fumes and minimal vibration, and is self-sufficient as well as virtually maintenance-free. Posted on 31 Aug 2018
Maritimo 2019 FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy