RAND Boats Mana 23: The next generation of electric motorboats has arrived

by Rand Boats 3 Sep 21:55 PDT

The pioneering producer of sustainable motorboats, RAND Boats, has just launched its newest addition to their fleet of innovative and functionalistic models. Mana 23 is a new concept of motorboats raising the bar for efficiency, sustainability and social space on water and marks the arrival of a new generation of motorboats providing fast displacement cruising up to 15 knots.

The popular Danish motorboat producer who launched the fastest electric luxury motorboat on the market in Spring 2020 (Leisure 28 Electric) is ready with their newest addition of ground breaking models. Mana 23 embodies a whole new generation of electric and sustainable motorboats focused around the social experience of boating in a sustainable and affordable way.

Mana 23 - photo © Rand Boats
Mana 23 - photo © Rand Boats

In tune with the RAND philosophy, the Mana 23 cockpit design is simply laid out with oceans of space to move about, perfectly optimized seating heights and space for up to 10 passengers. The spacious deck invites for great times on water with friends and family whether dining by the seating area under the bimini top with optional side windows, lounging in the plush aft sun bed or jumping in and out of the water from the bathing platform. The options for enjoying the sea in good company are plentiful on-board Mana 23.

The Mana 23 hull is carefully engineered to provide the most efficient and sustainable sailing experience. Unlike most boats in the range, Mana 23 is not designed for fast and sporty planning, but with the aim of creating the silent smooth sensation of gliding through waves with minimum effort. Mana 23 offers hyper efficient displacement cruising with up to 30 nautical miles at 12 knots, or 100 nautical miles at 5 knots making it the most efficient electric cruiser on the market.

Mana 23 - photo © Rand Boats
Mana 23 - photo © Rand Boats

As part of the sustainable profile, Mana 23 is moreover available in a special eco-version with a wide array of the organic and sustainable building materials such as organic balsa wood, flax fibres and bio resin, and cork liner in the spacious storage compartments. RAND Boats keeps searching for new sustainable methods and marks another important milestone with the launch of Mana 23.

The travel bans spurred by the global health crisis have created a whole new segment of first-time buyers looking for easy, intuitive, and low maintenance motorboats with strong fuel economy and plenty of options for social interaction. Mana 23 is the answer to these prayers and the production slots are quickly filling up for deliveries in Spring 2021.

For more information about Rand Boats visit www.randboats.com.

Mana 23 - photo © Rand Boats
Mana 23 - photo © Rand Boats

