Marine Auctions September Online Auctions

by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 2 Sep 14:12 PDT
Marine Auctions September Online Auction - Lot 1 © Marine Auctions

Hi

Please find attached details regarding our Two, Forthcoming, September  Online Auctions.


1) VESSELS AND MARINA BERTHS
Bidding to open on Friday 18th September and closes on Thursday 24th September at 2 pm AEST.

Included in the Auction is:

Vessels:

# Luxury 2010 Pershing 80, Located Miami, Florida, USA.

# 34ft Mariner Flybridge, Located, Gold Coast, Qld.

# Proven Stanyon 46 Passage Maker Power cat. Located on The Gold Coast, Qld

# Innovation 60ft Power Catamaran. Located on the Gold Coast, Qld.

# 36ft Steel Sailing Sloop. Located, Manly, Qld.

Marina Berths:

# 10m Marina Berth, Holdfast Quays Marina, Glenelg, South Aust.

# 12m Marina Berth, Horizon Shores, South East Queensland.

# 2x 20m (40m) Marina Berths (T Head) Dockside Marina, Located Brisbane, Qld. CBD.

 

2) SPECIAL "SAIL" ONLINE AUCTION 
Bidding to open on Wednesday 23rd September and close on
Tuesday 29th September at 2pm.

Approximately 76 Near New and used Sails to Suit vessels ranging from 40 to 100ft.

Including; Asymmetrical & Symmetrical Spinnakers, Mainsails, Headsails, Genoas, Roller Furling Genoas.

Some Sails are Ex Comanche, Wild Oats, 72ft Mini Maxi, TP 52S and Various other Yacht.

All Sails must be sold. The highest bidder of any Sail will be the purchaser.

All Sails are located in Sydney. For interstate and overseas Buyers, the final Bid Price will be CIF to any major airport in the word.

For further information go to, www.marineauctions.com.au

We are now accepting entries for our October Vessel and Marina Berth Online Auction.

If you require any information regarding our forthcoming Auctions or our other services please do not hesiate in contacting me.

Regards,

Adrian

 

Adrian G.Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions Pty Ltd
trading as
Marine Auctions & Valuations

P (07) 3268 36
F (07) 3268 3760

M 0418 783 358


www.marineauctions.com.au

 
View brochure
 
 

Marine Auctions & Valuations

PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007

www.marineauctions.com.au
 
 

