Lantau Yacht Club Officially Opens its Doors

Lantau Yacht Club marina - soft opening. Alexa arrives alongside. © Lantau Yacht Club Lantau Yacht Club marina - soft opening. Alexa arrives alongside. © Lantau Yacht Club

by Lantau Yacht Club 2 Sep 00:57 PDT

The Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC") welcomed its first member yacht and first visiting yacht on 30 August 2020, marking a key milestone of Hong Kong's newest state-of-the-art marina. The soft opening involves the Marina Office, Phase 1 of the Marina and the service yard. On this bright Sunday morning, the first member vessel, a Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 479, sailed into the all-new Lantau Yacht Club marina, followed closely by a Ferretti Yachts 670 which recently made its Asian Première in Hong Kong.

"This an important milepost for both Hong Kong Resort Co. Ltd. ("Hong Kong Resort") and the yachting community in the region as LYC opens its doors, setting a new standard and direction for marinas and superyacht industry development in Hong Kong and in Asia," said Mr Victor Cha, Deputy Chairman & Managing Director of HKR International Limited ("HKRI").

Phase 1 of the marina comprises about two-thirds of the total berths ranging from 10m (33 feet) to 60m (197 feet). The simple yet chic Marina Office will be the key gathering point before and after cruising trips. It is also the office of our Member Service, Concierge and Marina Operations teams who offer one-stop seamless service for all members and crew. Right in front of the Marina Office by the shore is the lawn patio where everyone can chill out and enjoy the view. The service yard, dry stack and hardstand are all ready to provide top notch professional maintenance and repair services.

"I am delighted to be the first member boat in the new LYC Marina. Its sturdy breakwater and pontoons and the stringent security measures are very reassuring, particularly during the typhoon season. As a long-time Discovery Bay resident, I have been very much looking forward to this new facility - its proximity to home; the ease of access to my boat; the Marina services - all of which offer first class safety and convenience, and mean that we can enjoy the beauty of local waters at any time, while making a long term base for exploration further afield," said the owner of the first full member vessel of LYC.

Italian luxury yacht builder Ferretti Group recommends LYC as a new berthing option for current and potential yacht owners. "It is our pleasure to bring our new Ferretti Yachts 670 to the highly anticipated LYC Marina. We are impressed by the world-class infrastructure, as well as the professional team. LYC is one of the few new marinas opened in the region in the last decade. We believe more visiting yachts will come to Hong Kong and berth at LYC as it offers custom-built superyacht berths that were not available before," said Mr Andrew Pitchford, Sales & Marketing Manager Asia Pacific of Ferretti Group.

Refurbishment works of the remaining sections of the Marina and the clubhouse are in full swing with expected completion by the end of this year. More members will be moving into the LYC Marina soon while certain number of berths have been allocated for visiting yachts from overseas, as well as for yachts looking for safe shelter during the typhoon season.