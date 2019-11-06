Bayliss Boatworks construction update: Bayliss 62' Seven

by Bayliss Boatworks 3 Sep 08:22 PDT

Seven (Bayliss 62') is in the home stretch! In late August, she moved into our paint bay where she received final paint. Our Paint & Fair Crew began their work with the application of a custom-blended shade of Imron "Cool Blue" on Seven's hull.

Next, the bow deck was coated in non-skid paint before the faux teak toe rail and half round received final clear coat. In early September, she'll receive her transom artwork. During her move to the paint bay, the Mechanical Crew took advantage of the outdoor space to install the shafts.

In the cockpit, with the bulkhead in primer and coverboards installed, the Exterior Carpentry Crew began rolling on Seven's remaining cockpit teak work in early August. Installations of teak planking on the cockpit deck and mezzanine were completed just before her move to the paint bay.

As this build nears the finish line, the final mechanical installations will begin to take place. Next up, the Mechanical Crew will plumb the livewell within the lazarette, closely followed by the installation of the icemaker in the engine room companionway.

Within Seven's interior, final teak cabinetry components are filling in piece by piece within the staterooms and heads. While these lower level installations continue, the dinette pedestal, companionway staircase brackets, and a custom television lift for the salon are being fabricated in our Metalworks shop. This month, cabinetry installations will begin in the salon and galley spaces.

The Electrical Crew is in the process of installing and wiring the main panels. The crew will soon begin on the electrical layout and wiring for the flybridge console in preparation for Seven's tower installation which will take place in mid-September.

Read more about Seven here.