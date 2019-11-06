Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Bayliss Boatworks construction update: Bayliss 62' Seven

by Bayliss Boatworks 3 Sep 08:22 PDT

Seven (Bayliss 62') is in the home stretch! In late August, she moved into our paint bay where she received final paint. Our Paint & Fair Crew began their work with the application of a custom-blended shade of Imron "Cool Blue" on Seven's hull.

Next, the bow deck was coated in non-skid paint before the faux teak toe rail and half round received final clear coat. In early September, she'll receive her transom artwork. During her move to the paint bay, the Mechanical Crew took advantage of the outdoor space to install the shafts.

Seven Bayliss 62' - photo © Bayliss Boatworks
Seven Bayliss 62' - photo © Bayliss Boatworks

In the cockpit, with the bulkhead in primer and coverboards installed, the Exterior Carpentry Crew began rolling on Seven's remaining cockpit teak work in early August. Installations of teak planking on the cockpit deck and mezzanine were completed just before her move to the paint bay.

As this build nears the finish line, the final mechanical installations will begin to take place. Next up, the Mechanical Crew will plumb the livewell within the lazarette, closely followed by the installation of the icemaker in the engine room companionway.

Seven Bayliss 62' - photo © Bayliss Boatworks
Seven Bayliss 62' - photo © Bayliss Boatworks

Within Seven's interior, final teak cabinetry components are filling in piece by piece within the staterooms and heads. While these lower level installations continue, the dinette pedestal, companionway staircase brackets, and a custom television lift for the salon are being fabricated in our Metalworks shop. This month, cabinetry installations will begin in the salon and galley spaces.

Seven Bayliss 62' - photo © Bayliss Boatworks
Seven Bayliss 62' - photo © Bayliss Boatworks

The Electrical Crew is in the process of installing and wiring the main panels. The crew will soon begin on the electrical layout and wiring for the flybridge console in preparation for Seven's tower installation which will take place in mid-September.

Read more about Seven here.

Related Articles

Salty Tiger - Bayliss 62' construction update
Set to be delivered this month While it's her custom transom artwork that has garnered the most attention, she also features a teak cockpit deck and coverboards, constructed from hand-selected teak boards. Posted on 6 Jul Blue View - Bayliss 78' construction update
A product of over 71,000 man hours and nearly 30 months of labor Blue View is powered with MTU M96L 16V engines, each with 2,600 horsepower. Her top speed was registered at over 44 knots at completion. This top end speed translates to a 37.5-knot cruise at 2150. Posted on 2 Jun Blue View - Bayliss 78' construction update
The month of March made things real for Blue View At the month's end, Blue View's transom artwork (protected by nearly a dozen coats of clear coat), bootstripe, and bottom paint were unveiled. Posted on 2 Apr Blue View - Bayliss 78' construction update
Blue View's cockpit bulkhead will soon receive the final coat of clear coat With her tower and hard top installed, Blue View has been nestled in our "make-ready" bay as our crews work on finalizing her exterior paint and installing her interior cabinetry. Posted on 6 Nov 2019 Tarheel, the Bayliss 62' christened
THe first opportunity for Bayliss Boatworksoto create a boat to their very own specifications Bayliss Boatworks was built around our time spent fishing in the ocean. Years of offshore fishing pushed us into boat building, then boat building pushed us into fishing more exotic locations all over the world. Posted on 4 Aug 2019 Construction updates - Tarheel Bayliss 62'
Late June was an exciting time at the shop Our very own 62-foot build is getting close to her christening date! Late June was an exciting time at the shop. Department supervisors gathered in the cockpit on Tarheel (Bayliss 62') as we took her out for the first sea trial. Posted on 4 Jul 2019 Construction updates - Tarheel Bayliss 62'
Emerging from the paint bay looking like a finished boat Tarheel also received her transom paint last month, courtesy of Everett Nautical. Our paint crew will focus on applying her waterline and bottom paint over the next couple of weeks. Posted on 3 Jun 2019 Blank Check (Bayliss 75') delivered
Powered with MTU 16V2000 M9L engines, each with 2,600 horsepower The 75' Blank Check was christened and delivered to her owners in early April. A product of over 68,000 man-hours and nearly 28 months of labor, she will be spending much of her time at southern latitudes. Posted on 11 May 2019 Construction updates: Bayliss 75'
It's christening month! While the exterior appearance of this build was finalized in March with the addition of her buggy top, we are seeing changes on the interior daily. Posted on 6 Apr 2019 New construction updates - Bayliss 75'
One of the biggest benchmarks checked off in early February- her first sea trial The month of February made things real for Bayliss 75' as this build nears completion. One of the biggest benchmarks was checked off in early February- her first sea trial. Posted on 3 Mar 2019
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy