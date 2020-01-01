New engine upgrade for the Williams Minijet 280

Williams Minijet 280 © Enya Lumley Williams Minijet 280 © Enya Lumley

by Enya Lumley 2 Sep 00:50 PDT

Williams Jet Tenders, the world's leading jet tender specialist, has seen rapid success with its Minijet 280, offering owners of 45ft - 55ft yachts an incredible, exciting alternative to a conventional outboard tender.

For 2021, the brand will be upgrading all new models to push the power up to 60hp, as well as offer an upgrade kit for existing owners to enable them to get even more out of wakeboarding and water-skiing on this versatile model.

The Minijet 280 is renowned for its superb handling, high performance and compact dimensions for stowage onboard. Already a fantastic boat for watersports, the lightweight and compact model fits in a wide variety of garages onboard smaller luxury yachts and is powered by the incredible BRP Rotax Ace 900 engine. This new option will no doubt make it an even more attractive proposition for owners.

Mathew Hornsby, Sales Director at Williams Jet Tenders, commented: "The popular Minijet 280 is now going to be getting even more horsepower for 2021. This is something we have been discussing with our network and customers and the feedback was that everyone wanted a little more power to really make the most from their watersports activities. It was important to us that not only new or upgrading customers benefited from the change but existing customers could also benefit by upgrading their boat from either 45hp or 50hp."

All new Minijet 280 models will be 60hp as standard from 2021 and customers wishing to take advantage of the upgrade option should get in touch with their local dealer.

To find out further information about Williams Jet Tenders and its range, please visit www.williamsjettenders.com.