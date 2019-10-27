Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

IRL Tank Testing - The coolest thing made in NC!

by Jarrett Bay Boatworks 2 Sep 07:56 PDT
IRL Tank Testing at Jarrett Bay Boatworks © Jarrett Bay Boatworks

While we pride ourselves in building custom sportfish boats that adhere to highly sought after traditional construction methods, we also strike that ideal balance of incorporating the latest technologies to push the engineering envelopes of speed, performance and safety in every Jarrett Bay.

The recently launched Jarrett Bay 84 is our next iteration of sportfish excellence thanks to a bevy of state-of-the-art advancements, and most notably what we've learned from IRL (In Real Life) tank testing of Hulls 48 and 62. Both overall hull forms were extensively tested and verified with model tank testing, including multiple running gear configurations, at the Marine Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN).

Read more about Jarrett Bay's IRL Tank Testing in these articles:

IRL Tank Testing GIF

Related Articles

Jarrett Bay's second largest build launched
84ft "Reel Development" impresses with innovative appointments & awe-inspiring finishes throughout Jarrett Bay Boatworks has recently delivered their second-largest, truly-custom build to date: the 84-foot open bridge convertible "Reel Development". Posted on 1 Sep Jarrett Bay Insider - Episode 1
Documenting the incredible craftsmanship that goes into the construction of the custom boats Jarrett Bay Insider (JBI) is the evolution of our Carolina Flare Insider vlog series that documented the incredible craftsmanship that goes into the construction of our custom boats. Posted on 1 Feb Jarrett Bay Boatworks at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
One of Jarrett Bay's most popular builds is making its first public showing in the U.S. Join our partners with Bluewater Yacht Sales on D-Dock 412to tour Hull 61, GRANDER. This truly custom, 46' Walk-Around Express is also available for sale! Posted on 27 Oct 2019 Jarrett Bay Boatworks at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
Join the team on the docks in South Florida Step aboard Offshore's New Classic: Hull 63, Privateer. Every angle of this retro trunk cabin sport yacht is stunning and unique, and you'll want to witness the impressive head room throughout too! Posted on 6 Oct 2019 Jarrett Bay 67': Launching offshore's new classic
RV Hodge walks you through the brand new custom sport yacht, Privateer In this special issue of Carolina Flare Insider, host RV Hodge will walk you through the brand new, recently completed Jarrett Bay 67' custom sport yacht, Privateer. Posted on 23 Apr 2019 Throwback Design goes high tech
In Jarrett Bay Boatworks' latest launch Jarrett Bay Boatworks announces the launch of custom hull 63, the 67' Sport Yacht Privateer. This newest build takes a unique direction in Jarrett Bay's mission of offering owners a truly custom, one-of-a-kind yacht. Posted on 27 Mar 2019 Carolina Flare Insider - Episode 7
An in-depth look at the integrated tankage for both Hull 64 and Hull 66 This episode takes an in-depth look at the integrated tankage for both Hull 64 and Hull 66, Sea Wish before providing the technical overview of the chine spray rails and their purpose on Hull 67, Renegade. Posted on 20 Dec 2018 Carolina Flare Insider: June 2018
Outboard and inboard service and new boat construction updates Witness Jarrett Bay's outboard and gas service department in action along with Hull 63, the 67' Privateer's nearly complete cabin installation. Posted on 30 Jun 2018 Carolina Flare Insider
Watch first-hand insight into Jarrett Bay's new boat construction process Watch first-hand insight into Jarrett Bay's new boat construction process as we build four new custom sportfish boats; 67' Sea Wish, 64' Alice Anna, 68' Project Caribbean and 67' Privateer. Posted on 17 Apr 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy