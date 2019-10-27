IRL Tank Testing - The coolest thing made in NC!

IRL Tank Testing at Jarrett Bay Boatworks © Jarrett Bay Boatworks IRL Tank Testing at Jarrett Bay Boatworks © Jarrett Bay Boatworks

by Jarrett Bay Boatworks 2 Sep 07:56 PDT

While we pride ourselves in building custom sportfish boats that adhere to highly sought after traditional construction methods, we also strike that ideal balance of incorporating the latest technologies to push the engineering envelopes of speed, performance and safety in every Jarrett Bay.

The recently launched Jarrett Bay 84 is our next iteration of sportfish excellence thanks to a bevy of state-of-the-art advancements, and most notably what we've learned from IRL (In Real Life) tank testing of Hulls 48 and 62. Both overall hull forms were extensively tested and verified with model tank testing, including multiple running gear configurations, at the Marine Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN).

Read more about Jarrett Bay's IRL Tank Testing in these articles: