RAI Amsterdam cancels METSTRADE 2020

by Petra IJmker, METSTRADE 27 Aug 03:09 PDT

METSTRADE and RAI Amsterdam announce with great sadness that the Marine Equipment Trade Show, which was scheduled on 17-19 November in RAI Amsterdam, has been cancelled.

For more than 32 years, METSTRADE has been providing the most complete meeting place for the global marine industry. Due to the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, our mission cannot be accomplished successfully, therefore we believe it is the right decision to cancel this year's show. METSTRADE 2021 will take place on 16-18 November 2021 in RAI Amsterdam.

RAI Amsterdam is ready to accommodate METSTRADE in a COVID19-secure way, fully in line with all health and safety guidelines.?The RAI has worked tirelessly to adapt all its facilities and protocols to enable events to be held in a safe, responsible and hospitable manner. However, given the uncertain worldwide situation we believe we cannot guarantee the high-quality show in 2020 with valuable face-to-face contacts with visitors which is expected from METSTRADE.

Niels Klarenbeek, Director Maritime METSTRADE, is naturally disappointed, but also optimistic: "We have worked towards a safe and successful METSTRADE with great dedication. The cancellation of the METSTRADE 2020 show has been a tough blow for my team and I, but listening to the multiple voices in the industry including the Exhibition Committee, ICOMIA, partners and the stakeholders this is the only right decision we could make. Our team is working together with our partners on different virtual ways to connect the leisure marine industry in these tough times."

ICOMIA members support the decision to cancel this year's show and understand the current challenges. Sara Anghel, ICOMIA's president "It has been an extremely tough decision and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the industry. ICOMIA endorses the decision of RAI Amsterdam and will cooperate with the METSTRADE team to be the homeport of the industry as soon as possible."

Bas Dalm, Executive Vice President Exhibition & Sales RAI Amsterdam is saddened by the decision to cancel the METSTRADE show: "RAI Amsterdam has been hit hard by the current global crisis. We have remained hopeful about the continuation of METSTRADE until the very end, but the global situation has not improved significantly. Although this decision hurts the entire leisure marine industry, it is the only right decision at this given moment."