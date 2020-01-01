Watch all-new M55 videos

Please select your home edition
by Maritimo 25 Aug 14:48 PDT
Maritimo M55 © Maritimo

Maritimo M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht - Development Reveal

Watch the latest development reveal video below. See how we're fusing the latest advancements in nautical technology and design with the iconic features of Maritimo's M-Series models of the past, it's the future today.

Maritimo M55 Walkthrough

Take a walkthrough tour of our M55 full scale mock-up. Australian built, it's sharpened exterior design, extensive entertainment areas, and high performance reset the international standard for long-range cruising motor yachts. Find out even more about the M55 on Model Page.

