Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Extra 86 - Crafting an owner's vision

by Extra Yachts 25 Aug 14:56 PDT

Yesterday the launch of M/Y HAZE has generated great excitement and buzz for the results achieved.

Stemming from a design journey that started from the inside and worked its way out, M/Y HAZE instils that "penthouse feel" requested by the Owner, and complements Francesco Guida's modern exterior lines perfectly.

"We are delighted with Haze, she looks fantastic. The yacht's styling and vast open outdoor space suits the requirements of the owner extremely well and we are confident the yacht will provide some fantastic experiences for both owner and guests when cruising. The chosen exterior paint colour and finish just enhances the wow factor of the yacht ensuring she stands out from the crowd." Commented Jordi Wilkes Owner's representative M/Y Haze.

Prior to penning the interior, Lawson Robb's Senior Designer George Wolstenholme was tasked with selecting and commissioning the yacht's build by researching for models and manufacturers that chimed the Client's tastes and lifestyle. When he landed on the G.A. of 26.2 metre 'Extra 86' from Extra Yachts, standing out for its flow of spaces both indoor and out, he searched no further.

Key features from the G.A. include a forward-set wheelhouse, making the saloon and aft deck feel very spacious and ideal for being transformed into an "entertainment space with a projector for late night outdoor movies". Also, a little customisation of the main saloon has allowed the fulfilment of yet another Owner's request: a dedicated area to display a favourite piece of art.

Extra 86 launch ceremony - photo © Extra Yachts
Extra 86 launch ceremony - photo © Extra Yachts

More highlights involve the white marble furnished kitchen that, transforming the crew galley into a contemporary residential kitchen, increases the crew and guest integration and confers that "apartment feel" which reflects the Client's very hands on approach.

As for the accommodation, the yacht can sleep eight guests in four cabins, including a full-beam master suite, one large VIP cabin and two twin guest cabins, all with en-suites.

Outdoor, her 24m" Flybridge provides two driving seats, huge sunbeds and a bar and barbecue area. Integrated solar panels cover the main saloon and generate 6kWs to power sockets & lights, and built-in pole sockets have been arranged for removable sun shades on flybridge, aft deck and foredeck.

Powered by twin VOLVO IPS 1350 engines, HAZE reaches a maximum speed of 21 knots and can comfortably cruise at 16 knots.

This yacht is a celebration of the growing appeal of EXTRA Yachts and has it all for her Owner to enjoy unforgettable cruises in the Mediterranean for years to come.

Extra 86 launch ceremony - photo © Extra Yachts
Extra 86 launch ceremony - photo © Extra Yachts

Extra 86 launch ceremony - photo © Extra Yachts
Extra 86 launch ceremony - photo © Extra Yachts

Related Articles

All-new M55 videos
Maritimo M55 - development reveal See how we're fusing the latest advancements in nautical technology and design with the iconic features of Maritimo's M-Series models of the past, it's the future today. Posted on 25 Aug Nova Luxe announces acquisition of Scape
Building extremely efficient Simonis-Voogd catamaran designs for over 15 years Nova Luxe is pleased to announce the acquisition of the South African yacht builder, Scape. Scape has been building extremely efficient Simonis-Voogd catamaran designs for over 15 years. Posted on 25 Aug Burger Boat Company introduces new Burger 63
Sportfishing Motor Yacht concept Burger Boat Company has released its newest yacht concept, the Burger 63 Sportfishing Motor Yacht. Burger's new yacht concept is the perfect option for those who desire a motor yacht designed for sportfishing and water sports Posted on 25 Aug Gulf boaters prepare for Marco and Laura
Tropical Storm Marco, expected to run along the Louisiana coast tomorrow A one-two punch with two tropical storms bearing down on the Gulf Coast this week is getting the attention of recreational boaters, leading some to wisely haul out their vessels to a safe location and make storm preparations. Posted on 25 Aug Grand Tour Showcases new Maritimos
Maritimo's team in the Americas is about to start a Grand Tour of East and West Coasts Maritimo's team in the Americas is about to start a Grand Tour of nine individual East and West Coast locations to showcase an exciting line up of both X Series and flybridge models at VIP events. Posted on 24 Aug Give pregnant killer whales space to forage
Washington regulations require boaters to stay 300 yards from killer whales Washington regulations require boaters to stay 300 yards from Southern Resident killer whales, 400 yards in front and behind. Posted on 23 Aug Bering 70 and Hysucat cruise to prove a point
Itinerary reads like a roll call of Turkey's finest places to visit How else, in less than two weeks, in total luxury but with a sensible budget, is it possible to take in so many of the finest sights and sites that Turkey's Turquoise and Aegean coasts have to offer without spending great chunks out of every day at sea? Posted on 22 Aug Delta T Systems Euro Style Axial Replacement Fans
Highly adaptable for refit and will match virtually any need When servicing or refitting European-built vessels in other parts of the world, engine room ventilation components can be difficult to source due to unique sizes and electrical configurations, and exhaustive paperwork. Posted on 21 Aug Reap the benefits of out-of-water storage
Each Golden Elevator Lift is made for a specific boat and installation Boat owners desiring increased speed, improved fuel efficiency, and fewer aches and pains from scrubbing a hull know the advantages of keeping their vessels on a lift. Posted on 20 Aug Erik Stark tests electric boat Candela Seven
Testing something entirely new - electric, high speed foiling A six-time Powerboat Champion and driver for Dubai's Victory Team, Erik Stark is no stranger to 100 knot speeds and roaring engines. But this time he's testing something entirely new - electric, high speed foiling. Posted on 20 Aug
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy