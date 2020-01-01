Extra 86 - Crafting an owner's vision

by Extra Yachts 25 Aug 14:56 PDT

Yesterday the launch of M/Y HAZE has generated great excitement and buzz for the results achieved.

Stemming from a design journey that started from the inside and worked its way out, M/Y HAZE instils that "penthouse feel" requested by the Owner, and complements Francesco Guida's modern exterior lines perfectly.

"We are delighted with Haze, she looks fantastic. The yacht's styling and vast open outdoor space suits the requirements of the owner extremely well and we are confident the yacht will provide some fantastic experiences for both owner and guests when cruising. The chosen exterior paint colour and finish just enhances the wow factor of the yacht ensuring she stands out from the crowd." Commented Jordi Wilkes Owner's representative M/Y Haze.

Prior to penning the interior, Lawson Robb's Senior Designer George Wolstenholme was tasked with selecting and commissioning the yacht's build by researching for models and manufacturers that chimed the Client's tastes and lifestyle. When he landed on the G.A. of 26.2 metre 'Extra 86' from Extra Yachts, standing out for its flow of spaces both indoor and out, he searched no further.

Key features from the G.A. include a forward-set wheelhouse, making the saloon and aft deck feel very spacious and ideal for being transformed into an "entertainment space with a projector for late night outdoor movies". Also, a little customisation of the main saloon has allowed the fulfilment of yet another Owner's request: a dedicated area to display a favourite piece of art.

More highlights involve the white marble furnished kitchen that, transforming the crew galley into a contemporary residential kitchen, increases the crew and guest integration and confers that "apartment feel" which reflects the Client's very hands on approach.

As for the accommodation, the yacht can sleep eight guests in four cabins, including a full-beam master suite, one large VIP cabin and two twin guest cabins, all with en-suites.

Outdoor, her 24m" Flybridge provides two driving seats, huge sunbeds and a bar and barbecue area. Integrated solar panels cover the main saloon and generate 6kWs to power sockets & lights, and built-in pole sockets have been arranged for removable sun shades on flybridge, aft deck and foredeck.

Powered by twin VOLVO IPS 1350 engines, HAZE reaches a maximum speed of 21 knots and can comfortably cruise at 16 knots.

This yacht is a celebration of the growing appeal of EXTRA Yachts and has it all for her Owner to enjoy unforgettable cruises in the Mediterranean for years to come.