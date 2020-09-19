Mooloolaba boats on display

Stylish and with massive volume as well - ILIAD 50

by Multihull Solutions 21 Aug 18:00 PDT

Would you like to take a look around and enjoy a sea trial on the brand new ILIAD 50? Or perhaps a pre-owned multihull is more suited to your cruising plans.

We are excited to invite you to our Open-for-Inspection and Sea Trial Day in Mooloolaba on Queensland's Sunshine Coast on 18 and 19 September.

The ILIAD 50 is a true offshore bluewater passage maker delivers impressive comfort and safety at sea, and with the Power of Choice offered by the ILIAD brand, you can customise the yacht to make her truly yours. This brand new model will have just arrived into Australia.

We are now taking Expressions of Interests for genuine clients, and all appointments will be strictly following safe Covid practices. Please note the Sea Trial day will be weather dependant.

