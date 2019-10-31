Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

X-Power 33C - A powerful experience...

by X-Yachts 18 Aug 18:40 PDT
X-Power 33C © X-Yachts

With more than 40 years of experience in high performance sailing boats, X-Yachts is now introducing a whole and extraordinary initiative, based on some of the deep experience they have - a 33 feet open powerboat for quality-conscious boaters, with ex-actly the same overall strategy. Fast and safe on the water, superior pleasure with ownership, innovative development and design. The powerboat is planned for launch in January 2021, and the important milestones are reached by close supervision of de-signers, boat builders, engineers and technicians.

CEO of X-Yachts, Kræn Brinck Nielsen explains: "What we are creating here is unique. With this powerboat, we are appealing to people who love to go on the water and to become one with the sea for the weekend, or to spend an active day offshore. Like with our sailboats, high quality and safety goes hand in hand with performance in this new product line."

X-Power 33C - photo © X-Yachts
X-Power 33C - photo © X-Yachts

X-Yachts celebrated their 40 years anniversary in 2019, and one of the anniversary pre-sents was the chance offered, also to start-up powerboat production.

"Our owner, Ib Kunøe and I discussed what could bring X-Yachts into the 5th decade, and we quickly recognized that introducing a comfortable ease of use powerboat on the market, would be a very interesting but also a highly challenging assignment.", Kræn Brinck Nielsen continues.

And so they did...

X-Yachts is confident that the new powerboat range will seem like a gift for the dis-cerning sailor. The first model is produced with an inboard engine, a patented petestep® designed hull making the driving experience smooth and elegant. They also promise that the operation will be an intuitive experience, eliminating the need for a user manual, enabling everyone to run the boat feeling fully secure. The driving panel will be a light experience with integrated navigation and operation system.

X-Power 33C - photo © X-Yachts
X-Power 33C - photo © X-Yachts

"We would like to share this boating experience with our loyal long-time and new X-Yacht owners, and in general with people who haven't had the chance to get familiar with the famous X and what it stands for. In the coming months, we will show the pub-lic what we are working on. In the meantime, everyone can look forward to this new wonder of ours", Kræn Brinck Nielsen concludes.

The X-Yachts yard in Denmark continues to develop and produce luxury performance cruiser yachts along with the new production of motorboats. The first X-Power model will be launched in January 2021, the second being a closed model is planned for launch in September 2021, and finally for now, the yard has planned yet another X-Power launch in January 2023.

Preliminary Specifications:

Design Category C

LOA: 10.2m
Beam: 3.1m
Draft: 1.2m
Displacement (Light craft): 4000kg
Engine Configuration:
Yanmar 8LV 370 mhp
Yanmar 8LV 350 mhp
Yanmar 8LV 320 mhp
Bow Thruster 2,2 Kw
Integrated Nav. & Operation System 2 X 16" Screens
Max. No. of People: 8
Fuel Tank 380L
Fresh Water Tank: 100L
Black Water Tank: 100L

Facts about Petestep

In the production of X-Power 33C, we are using the patented Petestep® technology that results in a more comfortable and fuel efficient boat ride.

Quieter

No more clatter in waves! Because Petestep® hulls don’t have any horizontal flat surfaces that smash the water under the hull, the biggest source of hull noise is removed. This makes Petestep® hulls create a lot less noise from waves, which significantly adds to the comfort of the ride.

More stable

Petestep® hulls increase stability, both at speed and at the dock. At zero speed, Petestep® hulls have a wider footprint that makes the boat less prone to heeling. When at speed, the deflectors stabilise the boat, once again contributing to a better ride.

Leaner

Petestep® hulls reduce resistance by removing friction and reducing energy waste. Up to 35% less energy is required to propel the boat forward, which could lead to significantly lower fuel consumption at comparable level of comfort.

Softer

Conventional spray rails with their flat surfaces are associated with hard landings. Petestep® deflectors, on the other hand, dampens landings and lowers slamming by up to 50%, resulting in unmatched ride comfort.

Related Articles

X-Yachts introduces two new Pure X models
Announcements made at boot Düsseldorf At the annual press meeting of X-Yachts at the Boot in Düsseldorf this Monday, X-Yachts introduced two new "Pure X" models in the oven - a 56 and a 60 footer. Posted on 23 Jan X-Yachts acquires HOC Yachts
The first two models in line, the Explorer and the Cruiser, seem to have everything the market needs Over a period of years, X-Yachts considered developing a powerboat model, with the purpose of supplementing the yacht production and to benefit from the expertise and the prestigious X-Yachts brand throughout 40 years. Posted on 31 Oct 2019 Launch of the X4°
The smallest member of the Pure X Range On the 20th of June, X-Yachts launched the smallest member of the Pure X Range, the X4°. Posted on 7 Jul 2019 Launch of the X4°
The smallest member of the Pure X Range On the 20th of June, X-Yachts launched the smallest member of the Pure X Range, the X4°. Posted on 7 Jul 2019 2019 X-Yachts Gold Cup overall
15-20 knot winds with sunny spells for the finay day The X-Yachts sailors got superior sailing conditions on the final race day of the X-Yachts Gold Cup 2019. Shifty winds of 15-20 knots with sunny spells was the best possible way to close the ball on water. Posted on 11 Jun 2019 X-Yachts Gold Cup day 1
A long distance course between Jutland and Funen This morning the X-Yachts sailors woke up to sunshine and light breeze - but with a weather change in sight. The sailors made their last preparations on their boats; rigging the sails, plotting the GPS and chatting about the tactics. Posted on 9 Jun 2019 X-Yachts launches yet another Pure X Model
The new X40 – the latest addition to the successful range In 2016, X-Yachts launched the new pure 'X' range which included the X4" and the X65. In 2018, XYachts launched two additional models, the X49 and the X46. Posted on 22 Jan 2019 40th anniversary edition of the Xc Range
2019 upgrades following extensive feedback from a large group of Xc owners Following extensive feedback from a large group of Xc owners, as well as our own experience over the last 10 years, 2019 will see the launch of the X-Yachts 40 Years Anniversary edition of the Xc Range. Posted on 27 Sep 2018 Launch of the X46
A modern performance cruiser for owners who aim for sailing perfection at sea Throughout our history, we have been specialists in developing fast, modern performance cruisers for owners who aim for sailing perfection at sea. Our boats have won races, sailed through tough weather and circumnavigated the world Posted on 12 Sep 2018
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy