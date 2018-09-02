Please select your home edition
Pandemic grounds 2021 Australian Wooden Boat Festival

by Paul Stephanus 13 Aug 21:52 PDT
Australian Wooden Boat Festival © Ollie McKay

The Australian Wooden Boat Festival planned for February 2021 will not be proceeding, the festival's General Manager Mr Paul Stephanus announced today.

Mr Stephanus said that considerable planning had already gone into next year's festival and it is disappointing that it cannot proceed as planned.

"Being such a large festival with an enviable international reputation and appeal, the planning for each festival commences as the previous festival wraps up," Mr Stephanus said.

"Like so many other festivals and events world-wide, the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 situation has necessitated a complete rethink for the Australian Wooden Boat Festival.

"This was a difficult and disappointing decision for the AWBF Board to have had to make.

"However, we are committed to delivering the 2023 Festival, 10-13 February, and planning is already under way."

