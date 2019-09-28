Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Pull-up Cleats enhance the appearance of larger boats

by Martin Flory Group 14 Aug 07:46 PDT
Accon Marine Pull-Up Cleats © Martin Flory Group

Pull-up cleats add value to any boat by retracting flush into the deck when not required, providing a cleaner overall appearance while eliminating a potential trip hazard. These benefits extend to larger boats and yachts with Accon Marine 30cm and 38cm Pull-Up Cleats. They handle heavy lines and hefty loads without sacrificing their stylish design.

The big and beautiful 30cm model, 205-12, handles line sizes up to 19mm and loads of up to 6,350kg. Accon Marine also offers the largest flush-mount cleat available in its 38cm model. The 115-15 through-bolt version and its 115-15S stud-mount counterpart can each take lines up to 25mm and loads to 9,071kg.

Made from marine-grade 316 stainless steel for exceptional durability and corrosion resistance, Accon Marine Pull-Up Cleats come with a waterproofing cup and a mounting template for easy installation.

For more information contact Accon Marine, Tel: +1-727-572-9202; Fax: +1-727-572-7621. Or visit www.acconmarine.com.

Related Articles

Quick Release Hanger make fender deployment a snap
Low-profile base and removable companion hinge ring that mounts permanently to the fender line Putting out fenders as a boat returns to the dock is always a bit of a chore, particularly for novices who may be uncomfortable tying knots or may lack experience gauging the correct height for placement. Posted on 26 Mar Pop-up LED Bow Lights update the look of any boat
One quick and easy way to replace an old, dated bow light One quick and easy way to update the look of a boat is to replace an old, dated bow light. When upgrading to a compact LED Pop-Up Bow Light from Accon Marine, owners get the added safety of retractable hardware. Posted on 28 Sep 2019 Adding pop-up cleat convenience onboard is easy
Accon Marine 202 Pop-Up® Cleats require only basic tools for mounting Many owners prefer the clean appearance and added safety of retractable boat cleats, yet may not realize just how easy an upgrade installation is. Accon Marine 202 Pop-Up® Cleats require only basic tools for mounting Posted on 9 Aug 2019 Accon enables easy addition of drink holders
Single and double drink holders utilize a thin, quick-release base One problem with traditional drink holders, whether permanently or temporarily mounted, is their bulky design limits where they can be used. Innovative single and double drink holders from Accon Marine instead utilize a thin, quick-release base Posted on 22 May 2019 Folding Cleat installs in minutes
Retractable cleats preserve a boat's lines and improve safety Retractable cleats preserve a boat's lines and improve safety, but can't always be installed where needed due to the presence of structural elements under the deck. Posted on 4 Apr 2019 Accon Marine Folding Line Chocks
502 series Surface Mount Folding Chocks are offered in two sizes While many boat owners appreciate the benefits of using proper line chocks, many resist installing them, especially on smaller vessels with limited deck space. Posted on 12 Feb 2019 Accon Marine Pop-Up Cleats are different
Retracting into the deck or gunwale, providing a smooth, elegant appearance While needed for docking and rafting, cleats are often in the way. They snag sheets and fishing line, and really hurt if stubbed with a toe. 202 Series Pop-Up® Cleats from Accon Marine are completely different. Posted on 22 Jan 2019 Compact ski tow fits any transom
Ski Tow from Accon Marine keeps the transom free of protruding hardware Many boat owners would like to add a ski tow to the stern of their boat, but don't want to further clutter what is often an already busy space. Posted on 5 Dec 2018 Pull-Up Cleats combine style and function
The desire to maintain a yacht's elegant flowing profile There is a fine line between the necessity for hardware durable and large enough for a yacht, and the desire to maintain its elegant flowing profile. Posted on 2 Oct 2018 Bimini Hinges add comfort and convenience
Bimini Hinges add comfort and convenience Adequate protection from UV rays is critical to safely and comfortably enjoying sunny weather aboard a boat. The addition of a bimini top provides that crucial protection. Posted on 6 Sep 2018
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy