Pull-up Cleats enhance the appearance of larger boats

by Martin Flory Group 14 Aug 07:46 PDT

Pull-up cleats add value to any boat by retracting flush into the deck when not required, providing a cleaner overall appearance while eliminating a potential trip hazard. These benefits extend to larger boats and yachts with Accon Marine 30cm and 38cm Pull-Up Cleats. They handle heavy lines and hefty loads without sacrificing their stylish design.

The big and beautiful 30cm model, 205-12, handles line sizes up to 19mm and loads of up to 6,350kg. Accon Marine also offers the largest flush-mount cleat available in its 38cm model. The 115-15 through-bolt version and its 115-15S stud-mount counterpart can each take lines up to 25mm and loads to 9,071kg.

Made from marine-grade 316 stainless steel for exceptional durability and corrosion resistance, Accon Marine Pull-Up Cleats come with a waterproofing cup and a mounting template for easy installation.

For more information contact Accon Marine, Tel: +1-727-572-9202; Fax: +1-727-572-7621. Or visit www.acconmarine.com.