Top tech for optimum safety on Sydney Harbour

New NSW Maritime patrol vessel on Sydney Harbour © NSW Maritime New NSW Maritime patrol vessel on Sydney Harbour © NSW Maritime

by NSW Maritime 11 Aug 12:50 PDT

Safety on Australia's most iconic waterway is in for a boost, with the delivery of a new state-of-the art patrol boat.

NSW Maritime Acting Executive Director Alex Barrell said the new eight-metre NSW Maritime patrol boat would be operated on Sydney Harbour by boating safety officers who provide on-water safety advice and help to boaters 365 days a year.

"Sydney Harbour-based boating safety officers have their job cut out for them with the diversity of water craft, from kayaks to the Manly ferry, and this new patrol boat will help with the task of keeping everyone on the harbour safe," Mr Barrell said.

"The new vessel is equipped with the latest navigation equipment, including digital switching that will allow operation from two multi-functional display screens. It also features Doppler radar, a rear facing camera, 3D sonar and sounder and forward-looking Infrared technology."

Mr Barrell said the vessel will be used in daily patrols of Sydney Harbour and Port Jackson, for on-water traffic management during large aquatic events like the Sydney to Hobart race start and during search and rescue and salvage operations.

"NSW Maritime's latest vessel also features a robust design to reduce maintenance costs, with the latest environmentally friendly low-emission outboard engines," Mr Barrell said.

"It is larger than the vessel it replaces and will provide improved offshore capability through the heads of Sydney Harbour to keep up with steadily increasing recreational and commercial boating activities in the area."

More information on boating safety here.