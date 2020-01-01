Quantum Marine Stabilizers first Dyna-Foil™ System hits the water

by Quantum Stabilzers 10 Aug 08:04 PDT

Quantum Marine Stabilizers is pleased to announce the installation and commissioning of the first Dyna-Foil System on the MY Freedom, a 70m Benetti refit.

This patented system, offers a fully retractable, multi-purpose system, effective for both Zero Speed™ and under way stabilization. It features a high aspect, articulating foil that maximizes roll reduction, accommodating all speeds.

Dyna-Foil™ represents the only system with a dedicated design for Zero Speed™ and under way performance with a retractable feature. In Zero Speed™ mode, the swinging motion creates flow over the foil and therefore lift for optimal stabilization. While under way, the foil can be fully extended with minimal drag or retracted. Dyna-Foil™ is ideal for vessels with space limitations for a fixed fin to fit within the hull's envelope and Ice Class applications.

Craig Tafoya, an industry icon, has overseen the year-long refit project. The stabilizer segment of the project, involved the removal of the original Fincantieri Stabilizers and replacing them with Quantum's new Dyna-Foil™ system. Fortunately, the original hydraulic power unit was the same size as the new QP60A, yet the new unit delivers three times the power! The additional power is required to run the stabilizers at Zero Speed™. The system also includes the latest SMC4000 controller representing major advancements in capabilities, options and alerts.

John Allen, President & CEO of Quantum states, "After years of development and model testing, it is incredibly exciting for us to see an actual system perform in various sea conditions. We were thrilled with the results from the first sea trial, surpassing the calculations and expectations that we had from the model testing!"