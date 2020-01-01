Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Quantum Marine Stabilizers first Dyna-Foil™ System hits the water

by Quantum Stabilzers 10 Aug 08:04 PDT
Quantum's first Dyna-Foil™ System © Quantum Stabilzers

Quantum Marine Stabilizers is pleased to announce the installation and commissioning of the first Dyna-Foil System on the MY Freedom, a 70m Benetti refit.

This patented system, offers a fully retractable, multi-purpose system, effective for both Zero Speed™ and under way stabilization. It features a high aspect, articulating foil that maximizes roll reduction, accommodating all speeds.

Dyna-Foil™ represents the only system with a dedicated design for Zero Speed™ and under way performance with a retractable feature. In Zero Speed™ mode, the swinging motion creates flow over the foil and therefore lift for optimal stabilization. While under way, the foil can be fully extended with minimal drag or retracted. Dyna-Foil™ is ideal for vessels with space limitations for a fixed fin to fit within the hull's envelope and Ice Class applications.

Craig Tafoya, an industry icon, has overseen the year-long refit project. The stabilizer segment of the project, involved the removal of the original Fincantieri Stabilizers and replacing them with Quantum's new Dyna-Foil™ system. Fortunately, the original hydraulic power unit was the same size as the new QP60A, yet the new unit delivers three times the power! The additional power is required to run the stabilizers at Zero Speed™. The system also includes the latest SMC4000 controller representing major advancements in capabilities, options and alerts.

John Allen, President & CEO of Quantum states, "After years of development and model testing, it is incredibly exciting for us to see an actual system perform in various sea conditions. We were thrilled with the results from the first sea trial, surpassing the calculations and expectations that we had from the model testing!"

Related Articles

How to loan for the boat of your dreams
There are several options one can do for a boating getaway. There are several options one can do for a boating getaway. You can perhaps buy tickets on a big cruise ship with amenities rivaling that to a five-star hotel, or rent a fishing boat for lighthearted fishing activities with your family. Posted on 11 Aug Highfield Boats reveals all-new 2021 Sport range
This latest collection of high performance aluminium RIBs has been ten years in development Leading aluminium RIB manufacturer Highfield Boats has revealed the first images of the company's much anticipated 2021 Sport range. Posted on 10 Aug The joy of building and running a Hinckley
An owner's experience with the Talaria 48 MKII “Building a boat is just about as much fun as you can have—it's about as much fun as running one.” David Neill and his wife, Scottie, will take delivery of their third Hinckley this week. Posted on 9 Aug Just launched: Hunt Ocean 63
Hunt Ocean 63 is crafted for the discerning yachtsman The Hunt Ocean 63 is crafted for the discerning yachtsman seeking a unique build experience and a handcrafted yacht offering speed and performance in nearly any sea condition. Posted on 9 Aug Maritimo X50R: It's neither a letter nor a number…
…and in a lot of ways it is not about both either. …and in a lot of ways it is not about both either. What it is all about is not the top speed of 35 knots, but maybe it is about its cruising speed of nearly 31 knots. Posted on 7 Aug Insurance guide from BoatUS
The most basic things new owners should know about buying a policy More first-time boat buyers are getting on the water this season than in summers past. Along with the boat, many new owners also find themselves shopping for boat insurance for the first time Posted on 6 Aug Tiara Sport 34 LX
Power to perform with twin Mercury 300 Verado Engines This propulsion option offers power and performance alongside a top speed of 47.2 mph. Garmin navigation systems complement the package, providing intuitive and functional ease of use. Posted on 6 Aug Vicem Yachts introduces all-new Vicem 50 Classic
A roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the development of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic, a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model. Posted on 5 Aug Azimut Yachts presents Magellano 25 Metri
Designed with a special fuel-efficient Dual Mode hull Azimut Yachts presents Magellano 25 Metri, a yacht created in partnership with the internationally renowned artist and architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, who brings his unmistakable signature style to the interiors. Posted on 5 Aug Nova Luxe announces new hybrid Elite 50
Over a dozen diesel versions exist in both charter and private ownership The yard owner Nova Luxe has partnered with was adding solar to his yachts in 2014 and has continued to be at the forefront of yacht design and technology. Posted on 4 Aug
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy