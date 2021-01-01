Highfield Boats reveals first images of the all-new 2021 Sport range

Highfield Boats 2021 Sport range © Highfield Boats Highfield Boats 2021 Sport range © Highfield Boats

by Highfield Boats Co Ltd 9 Aug 23:15 PDT

Leading aluminium RIB manufacturer Highfield Boats has revealed the first images of the company's much anticipated 2021 Sport range.

This latest collection of high performance aluminium RIBs has been ten years in development, during which time Highfield Boats has sought to create a strong brand providing the ultimate in strength, reliability and performance for every new model. Advanced hull design provides superb handling, while an all new Italian-influenced interior design is visible across the range.

The Sport range will start at 3 metres through to the new Flagship 800 whose stepped hull is designed by race hull designer Petter Martens. The size breaks of the range's twelve models allow each buyer to match their needs from the choice of a 300, 330, 360, 390, 420, 460, 520, 560, 650, 700 and 800.

The 300-360 models (pictured above) are easy to store tenders whose attention to detail include lifting points, excellent weight distribution, internal fuel tanks and a superb layout. These small RIBs make the perfect tender or runabout.

The 390-460 (pictured below) will become the go-to offering for larger tender garages and platforms, at the same time crossing over into the family day boat sector, sought for their layout, ergonomics and attention to detail.

The 520 and the 560 (pictured above) have been developed to be the most capable RIBs in their size range on the market today. The hull has been slightly refined but is still based on the now legendary hull that took two of Highfield's 5 metre boats around Ireland in 2013 without incident. The layout has been optimised for the family or charter business. These two models will self-drain on a mooring in northern climates while the full sundeck option will ensure that they are equally at home in warm waters.

The 650-800 models are based on the successful hull used in key events such as the Vendée Globe, ORC and Extreme Sailing Series as well as for a fully coded lifeboat in the UK and for fire protection vessels in Germany. The internal layout emphasises comfort with diamond stitching throughout and tables and cup holders in the all the right places. The flagship 800 (pictured above) has the option of a toilet compartment, fridge and cooking island and will be supplied with a full bow and stern sundeck.

All Sport models will have high quality EVA teak flooring fitted as standard, LED internal courtesy lighting, full navigation light package and electronic bilge pump. The extensive list of options also include water ski tow posts and bimini.

Steve Harrison, European Brand manager says: "This is the most exciting development that I can remember in my time with Highfield. While we are known for our strength, excellent hull designs and reliability we have been asked for many years by our clients to build a luxury range of boats. The Sport range will allow us to attract new owners but crucially will allow our current owners to upgrade and stay with a brand they trust.

He adds: "The future is exciting for us. The Sport range is an incredible achievement and a real collaboration of ideas from our network and our factory. Highfield Boats is known globally for strength and excellent seakeeping so we challenge you to 'Dare to Explore'!"

Find out more at www.highfieldboats.com