MY 40 NZ Premiere at the Auckland Boat Show

Multihull Solutions will stage the New Zealand premiere of the MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at the 2020 Auckland Boat Show. © Kate Elkington Multihull Solutions will stage the New Zealand premiere of the MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at the 2020 Auckland Boat Show. © Kate Elkington

by Multihull Solutions 6 Aug 22:33 PDT

The award-winning MY 40 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts will have its New Zealand premiere at the 2020 Auckland Boat Show.

Come on down and see this impressive powerhouse, which will be showcased alongside the popular Fountaine Pajot Lucia 40 sailing catamaran, at Viaduct Harbour from 8 - 11 October.

The MY 40 won the category of Best Multihull Motor Yachts (up to 50 ft) at the 2019 Asia Boating Awards and continues to enjoy strong worldwide sales due to its outstanding performance, fuel efficiency and voluminous living areas.