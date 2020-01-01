Silent Yachts - powered by the sun

by Flagstaff Marine 6 Aug 22:11 PDT

Flagstaff Marine was recently chosen to be the NSW agent for Silent Yachts, pioneers in solar-powered cruising.

We were attracted to Silent Yachts because they offer their owners a proven capability to explore the oceans of the world in a power catamaran that is powered by solar energy. Their vision is to "establish a new era of sustainable yachting by creating the most innovative and self-sufficient yachts".

Cruising at 6-7 knots the revolutionary Silent Yacht twin electric motors rely solely on the power of the sun captured via the array of solar panels on the roof and highly efficient battery banks on board. If weather or circumstances require that you need to reach your destination in a hurry then the onboard generator can supply additional charge to the batteries and enable you to cruise at speeds of up to 17 Knots.

A number of Silent Yachts have already been handed over in Europe and the line up of models has recently been expanded to include five models - SY 44, SY 55, SY 60, SY 80 and SY 80 triple deck, with all models available in Owner Cruising version or Charter version. Each model is showcased here.

Recently Silent Yachts invited a number of guests onboard the SY 55 and you can hear their initial impressions from this short video below:

Tech Talk: Jack Haines, Deputy Editor of Motor Boat and Yachting experienced the SY 55 first hand and commented that Silent Yachts provide "by far and away the most convincing case yet for solar electric power in motorboats".

He offers a technical insight into the SILENT yachts groundbreaking technology in this short video.

Orders for the more popular models are already 12 months out, but there are still a few boats available for delivery in late 2021.

For further details contact Graham either by mobile 0418 168 231 or email