Vicem Yachts introduces the all-new Vicem 50 Classic

Vicem 50 Classic © Vicem Yachts Vicem 50 Classic © Vicem Yachts

by Elisa Corti 5 Aug 07:07 PDT

Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the development of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic, a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model.

Vicem Yachts is well-known as one of the leading cold-molded wooden yacht builders in the world, but the company is equally accomplished at composite fiberglass construction. Fiberglass builds provide Vicem quicker delivery turnarounds to customers as well as easier maintenance, making the customizable 50-foot cruiser a perfect combination of style, value, performance and durability.

The 50 Classic—a downeast-style salon express style yacht—will feature a single-stateroom layout for the perfect couple's retreat. A large master forward, ensuite head and ample storage will provide owners the luxury and accommodations suitable for longer voyages. Interiors will reflect the craftsmanship and attention to detail found in all Vicem Yachts, from the hundred-footers all the way down to the 46 Classic.

Additional options include a two-stateroom layout for those who prefer additional sleeping accommodations as well as a flybridge model.

"We believe the 50 Classic fits a perfect middle ground for customers between the 46- and 55-foot range in the Classic Series," says Yigit Akbarlas, Production Manager. "The 50 will give customers 400nm range, excellent seakeeping, and accommodations luxurious and comfortable enough for longer trips."

Customization of interior finishes is a Vicem Yachts hallmark, and provides each owner to express their individual onboard tastes, from countertop surface materials to cabinetry and sole flooring.

Expectations for the yacht is that it will achieve top and cruising speeds of 28 knots and 24 knots, respectively, powered by her standard twin Volvo Penta IPS600 engines. With an option boost in power to the Volvo D8 IPS800 engines, expect increases in top speeds by several knots.

The first hull of the Vicem 50 Classic is expected to arrive stateside around October 2020.

Principal Dimensions: