Nova Luxe announces new hybrid Elite 50

by Nova Luxe 4 Aug 09:10 PDT
Elite 50 © Nova Luxe Yachts

Nova Luxe is pleased to announce our first new yacht built as a hybrid electric, Elite 50!

Over the past three years we have searched for the perfect marriage between a catamaran hull and our hybrid electric system. Our strategy was to evaluate the performance of existing hulls in the market to find one that would be superior with a Nova Luxe hybrid propulsion system. This strategy eliminates the follies of an infamous hull #1. Over a dozen diesel versions of this yacht exist in both charter and private ownership.

The yard owner Nova Luxe has partnered with was adding solar to his yachts in 2014 and has continued to be at the forefront of yacht design and technology. With his encouragement, Nova Luxe will be electrifying his yachts and re-branding them as Elite 50 for worldwide sales.

Elite was derived from e-Lite which was derived from 'Electric Lightship'. All yachts in this class will be both electric and a light ship. We have two hybrid designs available to customers.

Elite 50 - photo © Nova Luxe Yachts
Elite 50 - photo © Nova Luxe Yachts

ELITE 50 (DE) 'Diesel Electric' is our blue water model with full redundancy on all major systems. This is also our high-speed model and can sustain a speed of 14 knots for multiple days. True to its creed, the real value comes from its silent cruise speed using the electric motor. Sized to run completely electric for a day's leisure use, it can be operated with zero emissions. Like all our models, the solar array more than covers the house load, sending extra power to the high voltage battery providing this yacht with unlimited range.

Elite 50 (GE) 'Generator Electric' is our full electric model with one or two range extending diesel generators. With a total of 300hp, it can reach a top speed of 12 knots and sustain that speed for about an hour. After that, a single generator will output 25kW of power allowing for 6 knots of continuous speed for multiple days.

The real value is in silent cruising. The Elite 50 can run all day without the use of the generator. Like all our models, the solar array more than covers the house load, sending extra power to the high voltage battery providing this yacht with unlimited range.

As always, we continue to do re-fits on existing catamarans and the average turnaround time is three months. If you are interested in the Elite 50 please reach out to Nova Luxe or one of our brokers for more information.

www.novaluxeyachts.com

Elite 50 - photo © Nova Luxe Yachts
Elite 50 - photo © Nova Luxe Yachts

