Sixth Sirena 88 sold in less than one year from its debut
by Sirena Marine 3 Aug 06:37 PDT
Sirena Yachts has sold its sixth Sirena 88 after the 26.81m/88ft model, the largest in the Sirena range, was first presented at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival.
With naval architecture by German Frers and interior design by Cor D. Rover, it is the 3rd unit in the Turkish brand's flagship line to be acquired by an American customer.
The list of special requests and custom features that we're implementing on this yacht is impressive, which reflects both our determination to meet our customers' needs but also the flexibility of this particular model," says Constantinos Constantinou, Sirena's Director of North American Sales.
The yacht will feature the Sirena 88's impressive 5-cabin layout with four cabins on the lower deck and a master suite on the main deck forward, but usually there will be a second full-beam master suite on the lower deck. This is not just a glorified VIP cabin: the spatial arrangements and finishing touches reflect its status as a genuine second master suite.
On the private foredeck (with direct access from main deck master suite) the standard plunge pool has been upgraded to also function as a Jacuzzi with accompanying comfortable loungers to suit the owner's tastes and requirements.
The entire flybridge layout has been re-arranged with a custom bar unit on the portside yacht instead of the starboard side with a unique seating and dining area. Everything in the space is bespoke, from the design of bar stools to the lighting and the materials used throughout the yacht.
Upgraded MAN engines (1800 hp vs standard 1550 hp) and generators (40kW each vs standard 35kW) will be installed. As the owner intends cruising extensively aboard his yacht, he specifically requested that the yacht be fitted with both Humphree zero-speed stabiliser fins with interceptors and a Seakeeper gyro stabilizer as well, simply because he wanted two independent systems to provide complete redundancy should the need arise.
"We're thrilled by the way the 88 has been received, which reflects the trend among owners seeking superyacht features in a more manageable size of yacht," says Constantinou. "The Sirena 88 offers the kind of volumes you would commonly find on a 100-footer or bigger. In actual fact, we are the only builders in this size range who can offer a twin-level master stateroom without sacrificing the 5-cabin layout. No one else has managed that and you really have to go up to 120+ feet to find anything similar."
Dimensions and main characteristics
- Length Overall: 26.81 m / 88'
- Hull length LH ISO 8666: 23.94 m / 78'5"
- Hull length (Net GRP-Swim platform excluded): 23.95 m / 78'7"
- Waterline Length LWL ISO 8666: 23.94 m / 78'5"
- Hull Beam BHmax ISO 8666: 7.1 m / 23'2"
- Max Draft - TMAX ISO 8666: 1.84 m / 6'
- Loaded displacement mass - mLDC ISO 8666: 100 tonnes
- Height above the waterline Ha ISO 8666: 9.24 m
- Light craft condition mass - mLCC ISO 8666: 84 tonnes
- Diesel tank capacity: 11000 lt + (165000 lt optional)
- Fresh water tank: 2400 lt + 1470 lt (opt.)
- Black water tank capacity: 1040 lt
- Gray water tank capacity: 1070 lt
- Cabins: 5+2 Cabins
- Beds: 10+3
- Heads: 6+1(crew head)
- Building Metarials: Hybrid carbon fiber deck and superstructure
- Hull type: GRP hull
- Exterior styling and concept: German Frers
- Interior Decor: Cor D. Rover
- Hull Design: Frers Naval Architecture &Engineering
- Engines: 2 x 1550HP MAN V12 (1140kW)
- Marine gears: ZF 2050V
- Reduction ratio: 2.467:1
- Transmission: V Drive
- Propeller diameter (max): 1050 mm
- Max speed: 25 knots
- Cruising speed: 16 knots
- Economy cruising speed: 9 knots
- Consumption at cruising speed 16 kn: 300 l/h
- Consumption at 9 kn: 65 l/h
- Range 9 kn (incl. 10% reservoir): 2100 NM (3100 NM with option fuel tanks)
- Certification: CE Category A