Princess X95 'Superfly' re-writes the rules of yacht architecture

Princess X95 © GE Photo Princess X95 © GE Photo

by Princess Yachts 1 Aug 08:20 PDT

Princess Yachts is once again boldly re-writing the rules of yacht design. The X95 elegantly fuses architectural innovation with all Princess Yachts' familiar characteristics of quality in craftmanship and materials, interior design, and innovation in technology.

X95 establishes a new 'Superfly' X Class, re-imagining the concept of a 'flybridge' withextensive outdoor space and innovative segmentation of interior rooms and decks

Princess X95 design redefines space and architecture in yachts, delivering a uniqueboating lifestyle and experience at sea

Developed in collaboration with Princess Yachts' long-standing naval architect, BernardOlesinski, and legendary Italian design house Pininfarina

New hull designed in partnership with Olesinski evolves the deep-V concept to provide 15%improved efficiency with outstanding stability

One of six brand new Princess models recently announced that build on record financialresults, benefiting from intensive investment in new technologies and design commitment

The brand-new Princess X95 is conceived like no other vessel before. Where the Y85 sets a new benchmark for classic motor yacht design and the ground-breaking R35 challenges the perceived limits of performance, comfort and handling in a yacht, the X95 re-defines the practical potential and lifestyle options aboard with a complete re-think of yacht architecture.

X95 Walkthrough from Princess Yachts on Vimeo.

Designed with what Princess Yachts calls an 'open concept' in mind, the X95 is the first model in Princess Yachts' new X Class. Challenged with setting a new standard of layout excellence, which is defined by large, adaptable spaces that can be used and formatted in numerous ways, it offers the owner and guests a uniquely flexible boating lifestyle. Spatial lay-out is therefore instantly class-leading, highly practical and user friendly. X95's interior design allows the owner to define each journey around their guests' preferences - comfortable and relaxing, high levels of privacy, or entertaining and hosting, for example.

Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman, Princess Yachts, said: "X95 is another bold new concept for Princess Yachts. Borne from our aggressive investment strategy into new technology and world-class design, the X Class creates an entirely new segment, representing another significant step in our new product programme. We continue to push the boundaries of yacht design and build a brand leadership position in the luxury yacht market."

At its core is a unique concept for the flybridge and main deck interior space, both of which cover almost the full length of the yacht, creating the Super Flybridge - the X Class's defining characteristic. The layout provides 10% more outdoor space and 40% more indoor space than a traditional motor yacht. This leap forward in space and versatility mirrors recent innovations from luxury automotive brands who have developed crossover models.

Creating this class-defining yacht out of Princess's design brief was the work of their long-standing naval architect, Bernard Olesinski, in partnership with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina SpA. Having delivered the styling for the revolutionary R35, Pininfarina worked in collaboration with Olesinski to craft a statement yacht focused on adventure - the ultimate in contemporary yet highly functional yacht architecture.

Capitalising on the company's record financial position and full order book, X95 is borne from fresh investment into the latest technology, innovation, quality and design excellence; another bold new design from a company moving forward at pace, breaking down boundaries and shattering expectations.

Inside the X95

Princess Yachts represents the epitome of British craftsmanship. The company has been hand-crafting luxury yachts in Plymouth, England, for more than 50 years - so what makes the new X95 so unique?

Designed for a life less ordinary

Life on an X95 is unlike that on any other boat its size. It is built for a life at sea, and focused on those who wish to spend significant time aboard to explore cruising grounds further afield. On boarding the boat via the large teak-laid transom deck platform at the stern, a pair of distinctive stairways immediately lead up to a huge cockpit, before the entrance to the main deck saloon begins the jaw-dropping experience of life aboard the first ever Princess X Class.

The lengthening of the main deck to the bow of the boat has created an unprecedented space, extending to almost 18 metres (59 feet). This large, open space, flooded with light by full height port and starboard glazing, can be configured in a traditional fashion with an impressive sofa and coffee table area (complete with a servery unit), integrated drinks refrigerator and icemaker, a private galley, and a unique master cabin with 270o panoramic tinted, toughened glass windows. A customer could also choose to configure the X95 with entertainment as a focus, replacing the stateroom with a cinema lounge.

Alternatively, the X95 will also offer a more informal layout, with a single large open space that encompasses a large saloon area, a full width open-plan chef's kitchen with a large centre island and breakfast bar, and a connected dining or recreation area with 270 degrees views to port, starboard and the bow. The impression upon entering the saloon and seeing right through to the forward-facing window almost 60 feet away is an experience akin to a megayacht.

Walk up the internal staircase to the flybridge from the deck saloon and another unique experience awaits: the fully enclosed and climate-controlled Sky Lounge which also houses the pilothouse. The pilot house can be fully enclosed with sliding doors and features a leather upholstered electric seat with six-way fore, aft and height adjustment and the option for an additional navigator seat. Just behind it is the large lounge area with soft seating, teak flooring and commanding panoramic views.

Behind the Sky Lounge is an enormous rear flybridge area with a covered dining zone for eight and a large flexible space for free-standing lounge furniture. Exit from the Sky Lounge's side X95 Saloon door (or walk along the flybridge's side deck) and there is a massive forward flybridge with a sumptuous U-shaped seating area and a sunbathing area or spa bath further towards the bow. In total, the Super Flybridge stretches almost 22 metres (72 feet), more than double the length of a typical flybridge on a yacht this size.

Yet intimate spaces are also considered. Walking down the steps at the fore end of the flybridge reveals a foredeck area that could be used as a private breakfast space while at anchor, for example.

Andy Lawrence, Head of Design, Princess Yachts, said: "X95 takes spatial architecture on a yacht to a new level. With a large cockpit, rear flybridge, forward flybridge and foredeck areas, owners will have four large and unique outdoor environments on an X95. Combined with the spacious and flexible main deck space and the unique Sky Lounge, the X95 has a range of living spaces, indoor and outdoor, that dwarfs those of any other boat of its size."

Down below on the lower deck, there's storage for a Jetski, along with crew quarters, bathroom and a mess to the rear. In the centre is the Master Stateroom with large double bed, bedside tables, X95 Skylounge portside sofa, coffee table and en suite bathroom. Additional port and starboard guest cabins can each be configured as two single beds or one double bed, both with en suite bathrooms. Towards the front lies the Forward Stateroom complete with large double bed, walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom.

A Design less ordinary

Working together with Olesinski and Pininfarina, Princess has created a striking new design for the seas that embraces the revolutionary architecture of X95. Pooling such a rare depth and breadth of experience in design, Princess and its partners have delivered a unique yacht that is immediately identifiable as a Princess and yet is instantly appreciated as something ground-breaking on the water.

Characterised by beautifully sculpted surfaces, with long flowing lines that extend from bow to stern, the X95 defines a striking design language for a new concept of boat while maintaining classic Princess design cues. It is a powerful example of form following function, combined with elegant design elements such as the ribbon-like flying buttresses that reach from the rear, visually and physically connecting the flybridge to the Sky Lounge.

Technology and the power to explore

Princess has always made hulls that deliver excellent sea-keeping, and the X95 is no exception. On the X95, Princess has made significant steps forward resulting in superb stability in all sea conditions and 15% improvement in efficiency with regard to a traditional hull design.

To achieve this result, machine learning methods were applied to computational fluid dynamics results to select the optimum design parameters for X95, leading to a transformation a the well-proven qualities of a deep V hull by improving efficiency across the speed range whilst ensuring the highest levels of sea-keeping and predictable handling. To achieve this the X95 is equipped with a wave-piercing bow that extends the waterline forward and provides a fine, high deadrise entry.

The benefits of this bow shape are further enhanced by extending the hull surfaces aft under the bathing platform. The result is a hull that will transition smoothly from highly efficient low cruising speeds to maximum speed whilst maintaining optimum trim angle and ride comfort in all conditions. Powered by two MAN V12 engines, the X95 has a maximum speed range of 24-26 knots†.

With a fuel capacity of 13,400 litres, the X95 has been created with far-reaching adventurous voyages in mind. Whether on short hops or long crossings, the X95 provides the ultimate in onboard entertainment. X95's unique sundeck features a Naim Uniti Atom audio system with waterproof speakers, while its innovative Sky Lounge houses a 4K UHD TV and a DVD Blu-ray system with Naim audio system, while electric blinds on all side-glazing control the levels of light for the optimum viewing experience.

Paul Mackenzie, Chief Technical Officer, Princess Yachts, said: "The X95 is designed for thosewho enjoy exploring further afield and spending time on-board at sea. Recognising this, we've installed the latest onboard entertainment, technology and powertrain to make the X95 the ultimate go-anywhere, all-ability yacht."

Enjoy the experience of ownership

Placing the owner front and centre, a familiarisation course prior to dispatch ensures the X95 can be put to best use immediately. With access to Princess's aftersales experts, a worldwide dealer network, and a full calendar of exclusive events and parties, owning a Princess is to experience the exceptional.

Meanwhile, aiding adventure and encouraging exploration is Princess's unique 24/7 Lifeline support. As part of the Princess family, owners will be entitled to a full, round-the-clock, international SOS service, with access to medical and security assistance, powered by MedAire.

Princess owners can contact the Princess Lifeline when planning a trip for medical and safety recommendations or can call to receive medical and security advice and support while at sea or ashore.

Principal dimensions*

Length overall (incl. pulpit): 95' / 28.96m

Length overall (excl. pulpit): 95' / 28.96m

Moulded LOA: 78'7" / 23.95m

Beam: 22'2" / 6.71m

Draft approx (at full load): 6'8" / 2.03m

Displacement approx (lightship): 94 tonnes

Displacement approx (half load): 104 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 13400 litres / 2948 gal / 3540 USG

Water capacity (incl. calorifier): 1800 litres / 396 gal / 475 USG

Hot Water calorifiers: 205 litres/ 45 gallon / 54 USG

Black water tank: 720 litres / 158 gal / 190 USG

Grey water tank: 1000 litres / 220 gal / 264 USG

Engines: MAN V12 (2 x 1900mhp) Maximum speed range - 24 - 26 knots†

*All specifications are preliminary and subject to change