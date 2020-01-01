Choosing the right EPIRB for you and your boat's safety

by Boating & RV 31 Jul 17:31 PDT

When you get into trouble on the water, there is always one thing you can rely on. An EPIRB. So how do you know which one is right for you?

In the video below, the Coast Guard of Brisbane and the Water Police give us valuable insight into the different EPIRB products on offer. Choosing the right EPIRB will ensure you are kept safe on your next boating adventure.