Sunseeker helps protect fragile marine environments using onboard filtering systems

by Alice Driscoll 30 Jul 22:37 PDT
Sunseeker yacht © Alice Driscoll

Sunseeker is ensuring boat owners enjoy the finest quality fresh water on board whilst protecting the fragile marine environment through a range of filter systems now being fitted on all its new build boats.

Every model of Sunseeker is being offered with a range of filter systems from Wave International either as standard or, on the smaller models, as an option. The majority are fitted with the Flostream HiFlo10 Drinking Water Filters to galleys and wetbars and the standard Flostream unit to icemakers. All boats (exc. superyachts) built to the CE standard feature Wavestream System 2 bilge filter systems.

The Wave International onboard filter systems ensure the highest quality of clean, bacteria-free fresh water on board and also ensure that no oil, dirty water, chemicals, micro-plastics and other contaminants that end up in bilge water get inadvertently put into the seas or waterways.

Engineering Design Manager at Sunseeker, Jon Robins says "We fit the Flostream filters for the water coming onto our yachts for drinking, ice or food preparation. Bilge water is also filtered prior to being pumped overboard with the Wavestream filter fitted before the bilge outlet. These easy-to-install, cartridge filter systems ensure that all traces of dirt, oil, contaminants or chemicals are removed before any water is pumped overboard; a really important step in ensuring we minimise the boat's environmental impact."

Sunseeker was one of the first production boat builders to choose to fit Wave International's filters on its new build craft, demonstrating its commitment to protecting the environment. Sunseeker worked closely with Wave's UK distributor Halyard (M&I) Ltd to build the filters into its production models. In addition to all of Sunseeker's new boats being available with the Wave filters, existing boat owners are able to have Wave filter systems retrofitted giving them the chance to protect themselves as well as the environment.

"The Wave system of filters are compact and easy to install, and it is simple to replace cartridges after use. Cartridges only need changing every 12 months or so, depending on use, but using them will protect the environment for ever," stated David Johnson, Sales Director at Halyard (M&I) Limited.

For more information about Wave International filter systems contact your Sunseeker distributor or service agent, or visit www.waveinternational.co.uk.

