Discover the two versions of the Antares 11

Antares 11 Flybridge © Beneteau Antares 11 Flybridge © Beneteau

by Beneteau 30 Jul 07:32 PDT

Following the launch of the "coupé" version last December, the Antares 11 will soon be available in a Flybridge version and on show this autumn.

New: a flybridge version

With a new flybridge version blending seamlessly into the profile of the Antares 11, the boat offers even greater comfort on board and the thrills of outdoor boating.

The flybridge is fitted with a starboard driving station with a contoured driving sea. Two facing port benches create a very delightful saloon in which to enjoy sharing driving thrills in safety, or where you can sit down comfortably around the table for meals at anchor. The flybridge has an additional stern relaxation area, with a large sunpads. Options can be added, such as a bimini or a solar panel.

The Antares 11: Much more than a typical weekender

This new family cruiser with an outboard engine focuses on a wide variety of leisure activities. She is the ideal powerboat for cruising with the family and can hold up to 11 people on board. Passengers can enjoy a large choice of boating programmes.

The large cockpit and wide side decks make the Antares 11 safe and comfortable. A side starboard swim platform provides a real terrace on the sea and makes the cockpit really spacious. Its bench seat converts to an L and has a seat linking seamlessly with the saloon sofa inside, creating an unbroken social space in which to relax.

Inside, there is a galley, an ergonomic driving station and a convertible saloon. Large windows provide a very pleasant allaround view. Indoor light is enhanced by the four glazed roof windows, two of which are hatches.

A comfortable powerboat for cruising

With extra comfort and space, the quality of life on board the Antares 11 is amazing. Her double owner cabin has an island bed, lots of storage and an en-suite head and shower.

The aft cabin has opening portholes on either side and is very bright. It has a double berth and a single berth to starboard.

With a convertible saloon, the Antares 11 can accommodate up to 7 people aboard. This new 30-foot boat is incredibly comfortable inside!

The Antares 11 Fly will be showed in wordlwide premiere at the Yachting Festival boat show in Cannes, the next september.

Provisional technical characteristics

Flybridge version currently under certification