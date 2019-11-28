Back Cove 39O preview video

Back Cove 39O © Back Cove Yachts Back Cove 39O © Back Cove Yachts

by Back Cove Yachts 30 Jul 11:09 PDT

We are thrilled to share the Back Cove 39O Preview video featuring a new series of interior renderings!

Thanks to our world-class Design Team, and the narrative talents of our very own National Sales Manager, Jamie Bloomquist, you can explore the new Back Cove 39O in its entirety before hull #001 has finished construction.

As many of you know, we are now operating under strict safety and social-distancing guidelines in order to ensure the ongoing health of our associates and our community. As a result, we are adjusting to a revised schedule, and we now expect to splash hull #001 of the 39O in early October.

We will announce further details, as well as performance data and professional photography, as soon as they are available, so stay tuned and enjoy the new Back Cove 39O Preview!