Mooloolaba Coast Guard chooses Simrad

by Laura Tolmay 29 Jul 23:16 PDT
Mooloolaba Rotary Rescue © Laura Tolmay

Simrad Yachting, a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems, is pleased to announce that the Mooloolaba Coastguard have chosen to fit Simrad electronics on their flagship vessel, Mooloolaba Rotary Rescue.

Operating under State and Territory Emergency Management frameworks, the distinct yellow vessel responds to a variety of marine incident types, rescuing dozens of people each year.

In addition to the marine search and rescue responsibilities, as a registered training organisation, they are able to deliver accredited training not only to their volunteers, but also offer public education courses. The range of services on offer includes marine search and rescue, offshore vessel tracking and public education, including marine licence, marine radio licence and coast navigation community events.

The Mooloolaba Rotary Rescue has been fitted with Simrad NSS™evo3 displays, Halo® Radar and AP48 Autopilot, expertly installed by Suncoast Marine Electrical in Buddina, QLD. Senior skippers from the Mooloolaba Coastguard were also offered training by Suncoast Marine and Navico personnel to ensure they were up to speed on the latest technology.

Over the past sixty years Simrad has developed systems for the benefit of commercial vessels. Today we offer a range of sophisticated auto steering, navigation and safety products for vessels of all sizes, from small vessels on inland waterways to larger coastal commercial and passenger craft. In addition to delivering equipment you can rely on, Simrad Yachting is committed to delivering the most forward-thinking and practically-designed equipment on the market.

For more information on the Mooloolaba Coast Guard visit coastguard.com.au/flotilla/qf6-mooloolaba

For more information on the range of commercial equipment from Navico, visit www.navico-commercial.com

To get in touch with Suncoast Marine Electrical, visit suncoastmarineelectrical.com.au

