NZ premiere of MY 40 power cat at Auckland Boat Show

Multihull Solutions will stage the New Zealand premiere of the MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at the 2020 Auckland Boat Show. © Kate Elkington Multihull Solutions will stage the New Zealand premiere of the MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at the 2020 Auckland Boat Show. © Kate Elkington

by Kate Elkington 29 Jul 00:04 PDT

Multihull Solutions will stage the New Zealand premiere of the award-winning My 40 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at the 2020 Auckland Boat Show.

The impressive long-range power cat will be showcased alongside the popular Fountaine Pajot Lucia 40 sailing catamaran at the event, which will be held at Viaduct Harbour from 8 - 11 October.

The MY 40 won the category of Best Multihull Motor Yachts (up to 50 ft) at the 2019 Asia Boating Awards and continues to enjoy strong worldwide sales due to its outstanding performance, fuel efficiency and voluminous living areas.

The catamaran features a flybridge and owners suite of unprecedented size for a boat in this class. The hull has been designed by the internationally renowned Daniel Andrieu, with its upper decks and interior designed by the renown Pierangelo Andreani.

The MY 40 presents expansive comfort, a luminescent interior and is incredibly spacious for her length. All of her onboard spaces are designed to deliver a luxurious and carefree lifestyle with a lounge saloon, comprehensive galley and a driving station all opening onto the capacious cockpit; spacious cabins, including a generous owner suite, and a resplendent flybridge with sunbathing beds.

The Lucia 40 sailing catamaran delivers outstanding handling, stability and comfort, and its sleek lines and stylish interior design have made it one of the most successful catamarans in the shipyard's range.

Fountaine Pajot has just announced the Lucia 40 will be replaced by the exciting new Isla 40 in early 2021, which promises to reflect the hallmarks of the shipyard's prestigious Flagship range and will be significantly larger than its predecessor.

The Multihull Solutions team will be on hand throughout the show to assist with all enquiries regarding buying, selling and enjoying your multihull. Inspections will be arranged in adherence with Covid-19 safety protocols and appointments can be made with Multihull Solutions by contacting +64 (0) 9 432 7032 or tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338, emailing or visiting www.multihullsolutions.com.au. Further details on the Auckland Boat Show can be found at the event website at www.auckland-boatshow.com.