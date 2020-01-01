Please select your home edition
Saxdor 320 GTO: The beginning of a new era

by Saxdor 28 Jul 09:34 PDT
Saxdor 320 GTO © Saxdor Yachts

Following the successful launch of the game-changing 200 Sport and Pro Sport, Saxdor Yachts introduces the 320 GTO - a revolution in outboard-powered sportsboats.

Saxdor 320 GTO is the second model in a new range from the Finnish company Saxdor Yachts. There will be three separate models on the 32ft platform but it is the GTO, with a T-top and walk-around decks that will arrive first. All three versions share exquisite design, fast, powerful outboard performance and a refined, economical hull shape. Maximum power will be twin 300hp Mercurys while the single V8 engine with 300hp is estimated to have a 38-knot top speed with cruising speed close to 30 knots. With twin 300hp outboards, the 2.6-tonne 320 will achieve a top speed of well over 50 knots with an optimum cruising band between 20 and 40 knots.

Working in conjunction with award winning design office J&J Design, Saxdor Yachts has created a performance hull that is seaworthy, safe, fun and easy to drive. The 320 is modern, sexy and sporty but has a high level of comfort and convenience at its heart, with practical deck spaces and a spacious double cabin with separate toilet.

Saxdor 320 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 320 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts

Despite featuring, as standard, options you would expect to find on larger craft, including opening side terraces, an aft sun pad with sliding backrest, wetbar, subtly integrated hand rails and fixed side wings for easy boarding, the 320 demonstrates exceptional value for money. The starting price with a single 300hp Mercury V8 outboard is €85,000 excluding VAT.

The versatility of the cockpit is a stand out feature. The opening side terraces create an unbeatable connection to the water and the sunpad with sliding backrest ensures this area is equally comfortable whether carrying guests at high speed or relaxing when the boat is at rest. The beautifully integrated T-top provides shelter over the wet bar and helm area, which is protected by a sleek wraparound windscreen. Sunshades fore and aft provide shelter from the sun if required.

At the bow, a sunpad and bench provide more relaxation space for guests and an integrated anchor and windlass ensure the lines aren't disturbed by the boat's hardware.

Saxdor 320 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts
Saxdor 320 GTO - photo © Saxdor Yachts

Sakari Mattila, founder of Axopar, Aquador, XO, Paragon and Saxdor Yachts says "I have always admired Italian design, American functionality and French pricing. With the 320, the aim is to incorporate these attributes and combine them with the Scandinavian way of boating. The 320 GTO is the next step for Saxdor Yachts, with more new models to be announced in the coming months."

The 320 GTO is due for launch mid-June with an international boat show debut to follow.

Visit www.saxdoryachts.com for more information.

