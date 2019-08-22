Greenline Yachts looks forward to a bright future after Covid-19

Greenline Yachts shipyards © Greenline Yachts Greenline Yachts shipyards © Greenline Yachts

by Greenline Yachts 24 Jul 23:25 PDT

In common with shipyards around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic presented a huge challenge to Greenline Yachts. Though this period has been very difficult, production was slowed, not stopped, and every order has been honoured despite the disruption. Greenline's commitment to using local suppliers in order to reduce its carbon footprint paid dividends here. With most parts coming from within Slovenia, production could keep running during the pandemic.

Fortunately, the Slovenian authorities acted swiftly to contain the virus and declared the end of the country's epidemic in May, meaning Greenline could focus on driving recovery and what the next few months will hold for the brand.

Greenline 45 Coupe

At BOOT Düsseldorf in 2021 Greenline Yachts will launch the 45 Coupe. Based on the hull, drivetrain and layout of the celebrated 45 Fly, the Coupe offers year-round usability thanks to its electric sunroof and, with a reduced air draught, is well suited to cruising on inland waterways as well as offshore. Without the flybridge in place there is increased surface area on the boat's roof for the installation of solar panels. There are eight panels in totaling 2.4kW, which on a sunny day can produce a charge of over 15kWh - more than enough to run the boat with four people on board without resorting to a noisy generator.

Sharing its DNA with the 45 Fly, the Coupe boasts naval architecture by J&J Design and an interior by Italian Marco Casali of Too Design. As well as a range of twin shaftdrive engine options with or without Hybrid Drive, the boat is available with Volvo Penta IPS600 (twin 440hp) for a top speed of 30 knots.

Greenline OceanClass 68

The new OceanClass 68 is a milestone for Greenline as it's the largest production hybrid yacht ever built. Using a combination of twin Cummins 1,000hp diesel engines and a pair of 60kW electric motors, the 68ft 2in (20.8m) flagship yacht is capable of 7 knots on electric power alone with a silent, emission-free cruising range of 40nm thanks to a 138kWh battery bank. As an option this capacity can be doubled. The top speed under engine power is 25 knots and with a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres the cruising range at 7 knots is 1,800nm.

The OceanClass is a capable long-distance cruising vessel with vacuum-infused foam core construction and RCD Class A certification, meaning it is certified safe for ocean use.

On board, the yacht is fitted with Simrad multi-function displays and navigation equipment with digital switching and a full suite of high-end Miele appliances that run off a 20kW alternator, negating the need for a diesel generator.

The yacht can sleep six guests in three spacious ensuite cabins and two crew members in their own separate quarters.

Luca Raumland, Head of Sales and Marketing says: "This has been a challenging time for the business but we have used it productively. We have taken the time to improve our hybrid technology and bolster our position as a builder of responsible boats.

"We have also streamlined our working practices with dealer meetings, sales training and customer viewings taking place online. As a business we are ready to embrace a new, more sustainable way of working in tandem with building the most responsible motoryachts on the water."

For more information on the Greenline Yachts range go to greenlinehybrid.com.